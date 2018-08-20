21 Things To Eat For Breakfast When Trying To Lose Weight

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Having a healthy and nutritious breakfast ensures that you are energized all day long to carry out the day's activities. It is very important that you do not skip breakfast at any cost. Missing out breakfast can lead to several health complications.

Other than keeping you energized, having nutritious breakfast makes you healthier in the long run. Moreover, this first meal of the day also supports your weight loss goals. When trying to lose weight, paying utmost attention to what you eat for breakfast can help you reach your weight loss target at the earliest.

Technically, breakfast should be eaten within one hour of waking up. If you are not too hungry immediately after you wake up, you can split this meal into two small portions. Have little immediately after you wake up and another small meal maybe after an hour or two.

Also, if you exercise in the morning, you can eat something light before your workout session and then something heavy may be half an hour post exercising. Try to have more of a carbohydrate-based breakfast before exercising and protein-centric one afterwards.

There are certain foods that when incorporated in the daily breakfast routine can provide you not just ample health benefits but can also help you maintain a healthy weight.

So, if you wish to follow a weight loss regime, it is better to be aware of the foods that can help you reach your weight loss goal. Read on to know what all you can eat during breakfast in order to lose weight in a healthy manner.

Eat the following 23 foods during breakfast and observe a healthy weight loss:

1. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is considered one of the excellent dairy foods. It contains probiotics (bacteria and yeasts) which are capable of improving the functionality of your gut. A healthy gut prevents inflammation and leptin resistance which cause obesity. Full-fat yoghurt is ideal when you are trying to lose weight. Avoid low-fat yoghurt as it is loaded with sugar. Yoghurt also tastes great when eaten along with a breakfast cereal.

2. Eggs

Eggs are loved by one and all. However, as mistakenly identified by many, eggs do not lead to heart attacks or affect blood cholesterol in any way. They are, in fact, one of the best foods to lose weight. They are high in protein and healthy fats which make you full sooner with limited amount of calories.

Being dense in nutrients, eggs provide your body with all the necessary nutrients (13 essential vitamins and minerals) while on a calorie-restricted diet. Studies have found that eggs can help prevent overeating when consumed during breakfast as compared to the consumption of bagels. Eggs promote weight loss by suppressing appetite.

3. Broccoli

This vegetable is rich in fibre and quite filling. It also contains a good amount of protein compared to other vegetables. When trying to lose weight, eating this cruciferous vegetable is good as it is a perfect combination of fibre, protein and low fat. Broccoli is also known to contain a cancer-fighting component called sulforaphane.

4. Chia Seeds

Considered one of the most nutritious foods, chia seeds contain 11 g of fibre, 9 g of fats and 4 g of protein in a one-ounce (28 g) serving. Chia seeds supply only 1 g of digestible carbohydrate per serving and therefore can be called a low-carb food and the best source of fibre.

Due to this high fibre content, chia seeds are able to absorb 12 times their weight in water. It turns to a gel form and expands when in your stomach. Considering its nutritional constitution, chia seeds definitely form an essential food in your weight loss diet. Chia seeds fill you up quite easily and can hence reduce appetite, preventing you from overeating.

5. Black Beans

These can be beneficial for weight loss. Black beans are high in fibre (16 g in a 100 g serving) and protein (21 g in a 100 g serving), which are known to lead to satiety. Black beans also contain resistant starch. However, you should prepare them properly so that they can be digested easily.

6. Avocados

One of the most unique fruits, avocados, unlike other fruits, are not loaded with carbs. Avocadoes contain healthy fats. This fruit is high in monounsaturated oleic acid. This is the same fat that is found in olive oil. Avocados also contain a good amount of water and fibre, thus being less energy-dense.

You can add them to vegetable salads and have them for breakfast. Studies have shown that the fat content of this fruit is able to increase the beta carotene and carotenoid absorption. Avocados also contain potassium. This makes this fruit one of the best sources of healthy fat that should be included in your weight loss diet. However, keep the intake of this fruit moderate.

7. Walnuts

Contrary to popular belief, walnuts are not as fattening as you might believe them to be. They serve to be an excellent food to consume during your breakfast. Walnuts have 15 g of protein, 7 g of fibre and about 56 g of healthy fats in a 100 g serving. These promote weight loss which has been proven by various studies. However, as they are high in calories, ensure that you do not eat more than a handful of them. Walnuts can be eaten as a quick snack as well.

8. Almonds

When consumed in moderation, these can be a great addition to your weight loss diet. They have 49 g of fats, 21 g of protein and 12 g of fibre in a 100 g serving. People who consume almonds are found to be healthier and leaner than those who do not. Eating almonds can improve your overall metabolic health. However, do not binge on excessive amounts of almonds. Have them in moderation. 4 to 5 almonds should be sufficient for a day.

9. Oatmeal

Eating oatmeal frequently during breakfast has shown to have good weight loss results. Oatmeal is packed with fibre (11.6 g per 100 g serving) and can make you feel full for long. Oatmeal is associated with "slow-release" carbohydrates and according to studies, having this during breakfast that is scheduled 3 hours before your exercise can help you burn more fat. Oats are loaded with beta-glucans that increase satiety, thus preventing you from overeating.

10. Bell Peppers

Bell peppers are considered great for weight loss. They can be used to fill up any breakfast dish without the addition of calories. Bell peppers are a great source of vitamin C and B6, folate, potassium and manganese. They are also known to be effective in burning the fat in the body.

11. Grapefruit

Studies have been made on how grapefruit can effectively help in losing weight. A hybrid of orange and pummelo, grapefruit has low carbohydrate content. Eating half a grapefruit half an hour before breakfast can help you feel more satiated and hence make you eat less.

12. Peanut Butter

Research has found that a diet that has foods with high levels of monounsaturated fats can help in losing weight. Peanut butter is one of them. As a matter of fact, peanut butter has 50 g of fat, 25 g of protein and 20 g carbohydrates in a 100 g serving. The fat in peanut butter is heart-healthy monounsaturated fat. This is similar to the kind of fat that is also found in avocados, nuts and olive oil.

13. Almond Butter

Nuts are in general considered nutrients that aid weight loss. A 100 g serving of almond butter has 56 g of fats, 21 g of protein and 10 g of fibre. Almond butter is known to effectively control blood sugar levels. This is helpful in preventing the dip in sugar levels which in turn make people overeat calorie-rich snacks that are too salty or too sugary. Nut butters are also associated with the reduction of LDL (bad cholesterol).

14. Protein Powder

Protein is considered highly important when trying to lose weight. Getting enough protein boosts your metabolism. It can also reduce your appetite and helps you in losing body fat without losing muscle. You can incorporate a protein shake in your routine breakfast diet. This would surely help you achieve your weight loss goals.

15. Apples

According to a recent study in Food Chemistry, apples have shown to be effective in keeping the extra pounds away. This is because apples contain non-digestible compounds such as fibre and polyphenols. These promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut that are associated with weight loss.

16. Bananas

Bananas are high in fibre (2.6 g in a 100 g serving) and low in calories. You can incorporate banana in your breakfast as this serves to be extremely healthy and nutritious. Bananas provide for a low-calorie breakfast. They can be added to your breakfast cereal. It can also be eaten as a snack for your small hunger pangs. Banana is also a rich source of potassium.

17. Watermelon

Watermelon, as we all know, is 90 per cent water. It is low in calories and rich in vitamin C and A and magnesium. It works as a refresher when consumed along with your breakfast. It is extremely hydrating and makes you feel full, at least for some time. It does not contain fat or cholesterol. Choosing to eat watermelon over junk food can help you save a lot of calories. Two cups of sliced watermelon cubes have around 80 calories without any fat.

18. Berries

Researchers have found that in contrast to several other fruits, berries have very high levels of antioxidants. They are capable of boosting your immune system and are also considered high in nutritional value. Along with being an important source of fibre, berries are packed with vitamins C, B6 and A and minerals. Berries serve to be a healthy and delicious breakfast topping.

19. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are considered great when trying to lose weight. This is so because of its high content of dietary fibre. The high fibre content (3 g in a 100 g serving) of sweet potatoes plays a major role in helping you achieve your weight loss goals, especially when consumed during breakfast. Along with the dietary fiber, the low calorie content and immense amount of water present, work together in weight reduction.

20. Spinach

You can either eat it raw or cooked; spinach is awesome when you wish to lose weight. Spinach is rich in iron (2.71 mg) and potassium (558 mg) and considered best for fitness and also to maintain the overall well-being of the body. It is low in calorie and also highly nutritious, which makes it a must have in your daily breakfast diet. To increase the iron absorption from this green leafy vegetable, eat vitamin-C rich foods such as tomatoes, orange juice or any citrus fruit.

21. Flax Seeds

Make sure that you consume a teaspoon of flax seeds daily during breakfast. In a 100 g serving of flaxseeds, there is 27 g fibre and 18 g protein. Not just the presence of dietary fibre, the protein of flax seeds can help you in suppressing your appetite.

This eventually prevents you from overeating, thus helping you lose weight. Flax seeds are, therefore, considered one of the best weight loss-promoting foods. The general rule for eating flax seeds when trying to lose weight is: if you weigh around 180 pounds, then eat about 4 tablespoons of ground flax seeds.

Eat a well-balanced and nutritious diet to ensure a healthy lifestyle. Indulging in regular exercising and incorporating the above-mentioned foods in your breakfast can help you lose weight effectively.