16 Foods To Eat When Suffering From Stomach Ulcers

1. Cauliflower

Cauliflower, a commonly available vegetable in the market, contains sulforaphane that helps in fighting with the H. pylori bacteria. An experiment shows that people who consumed cauliflower twice a day for seven days showed 78% of negativity for the bacteria.

This compound present in cauliflower can destroy the bacteria in the digestive tract. Besides warding off stomach ulcer, cauliflower is also a source of vitamin C and fiber. Have it boiled in your salad plate or cook it in a desi style.

2. Cabbage

S-methyl methionine, also known as Vitamin U, present in cabbage is the factor that can heal an ulcer. It is seen that ulcer arises from an imbalance of stomach pH level and this vitamin helps in alkalizing the body. Besides, cabbage also contains amino acid glutamine, which is beneficial in treating an ulcer.

The presence of this substance aids in the healing of open pores by strengthening the mucosal lining of the gut. You can have it raw or in your salad, at least two cups daily.

3. Radishes

Radish contains fiber that aids in digestion and absorbs zinc and other minerals. Consider eating white radish every day so as to eradicate the causes of inflammation of the stomach lining, difficulty in digestion, and inducing gastric problems.

4. Apples

Consider eating an apple every day and lessen the chances of getting affected by a stomach ulcer. Besides, apples contain flavonoids that inhibit the growth of H. pylori.

5. Blueberries

Eating blueberries early in the morning can help in treating stomach ulcer. They are a rich source of antioxidants and nutrients, which help in improving your immune system and speeds up the recovery from an ulcer.

6. Raspberries

Raspberries and blackberries contain a high amount of phenolic compound and are therefore considered as a rich source of dietary fiber. This aids in the process of digestion and controls gastric inflammation.

7. Strawberries

According to a new research, it is seen that strawberries can act as a protective shield against stomach ulcer. Strawberries contain a high amount of antioxidants that protect the body from an ulcer. Besides, it also aids in strengthening the stomach lining. Eat 1 cup of strawberry every day with cereals or for afternoon snacks.

8. Bell Peppers

Sweet bell peppers are beneficial in warding off peptic ulcer, have it in raw form with your salad every day.

9. Carrots

Carrots can be extremely beneficial in strengthening the stomach lining. The presence of Vitamin A in carrots helps in warding off stomach ulcer, gastric inflammation or indigestion. Have it boiled in your vegetable soup or eat it raw with salad. You can even drink a glass of carrot juice every day.

10. Broccoli

Research suggests that broccoli contains a certain chemical that can eliminate the bacteria which cause stomach ulcer. It is the sulforaphane in broccoli that aids in the process. Have it in your salad plate for lunch.

11. Yogurt

Yogurt is one of the healthiest foods for our body. It contains probiotics, Lactobacillus, and Acidophilus that help in treating stomach ulcer. It creates a balance between the bad and good gut bacteria in the digestives system. Even foods like tempeh, miso, and soy-based ones also contain probiotics.

12. Olive Oil And Other Plant-based Oils

Studies show that olive oil has the potential of treating stomach ulcer. It contains phenols that act as an anti-bacterial agent, which prevents H. pylori from further spreading and affecting your stomach lining.

13. Honey

Honey is not only beneficial for providing a glowing skin and healing wounds, but effects of honey are also seen on the open pores of the stomach lining. Honey inhibits bacterial growth and relieves a stomach ulcer. Consume a tablespoon of raw honey every morning or have it in your breakfast toast.

14. Garlic

A small clove of garlic is capable of keeping a check on H. pylori bacteria that causes stomach ulcer. Garlic contains specific antimicrobial elements that help in treating stomach ulcer. Have 2-3 cloves of garlic every day for better results.

15. Decaffeinated Green Tea

Decaffeinated green tea contains ECGC, a high level of catechin that has the potential to relieve you from a stomach ulcer. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties work best on the ulcer. Have a cup of it every morning and evening.

16. Licorice

Licorice is an ancient-old medication valued especially for its medicinal properties. It has the potential to fight against the stomach ulcer and gastritis. It has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce inflammation in the stomach.

Thus, it is seen that foods that are rich in antioxidants are beneficial in treating stomach ulcer. It boosts up your immune system and prevents the spread of infection. Besides the food as mentioned above, you can even consume leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale, which contain vitamin B and calcium, almonds, cherries, etc.

Other than this, you will need to take proper medications prescribed by a medical professional. If you are on antibiotics to treat an ulcer, then have probiotic supplements in your regular diet chart.

This will aid in reducing antibiotic symptoms and enhance its effectiveness. Bifidobacterium, Saccharomyces, and Lactobacillus supplements have shown effective results. However, consult your doctor before consuming any supplement.