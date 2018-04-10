10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Sparkling Mineral Water

Most often when you go to the eateries and restaurants to dine in, the waiters serve a bottle of mineral water, isn't it? Many of the people like to sip on sparkling mineral water because it is considered to be a good natural water for the body.

To provide you with the basic knowledge, mineral water is simply the water collected from a spring or pumped from a well that contains naturally occurring minerals. Minerals like magnesium, potassium and calcium are mostly considered essential for the body. But sparkling mineral water contains natural gases or has been artificially carbonated by pumping carbon dioxide into it.

So, is sparkling mineral water good enough for you? Well, mineral water is beneficial for health, although the body probably doesn't absorb many minerals from it. Many health experts say that sparkling water can be just as hydrating as regular water.

But ensure staying away from sparkling mineral water, which contains artificial flavours, colours and additives.

Here are the health benefits of sparkling mineral water.

1. It Is Rich In Minerals

Choosing a sparkling mineral water means you can add a variety of minerals to your diet as you quench your thirst. Sparkling mineral water must come from a natural source and should naturally contain minerals. Depending on the source, the type and amount of minerals present in it can vary. The minerals found in mineral water are said to be more easily absorbed than the minerals found in foods. The vital minerals found in mineral water include magnesium, potassium and calcium.

2. Blood Sugar Management

Mineral water also contains bicarbonates, which are actually found in the human body and helps maintain a healthy pH of the blood, so that it doesn't become too acidic. A study published in the Evidence Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine linked the consumption of bicarbonate-rich mineral water with improved glycaemic control.

3. A Healthier Alternative To Soda

Stop sipping on that diet soda and start drinking mineral water. It is considered that drinking sparkling mineral water is way better than soda or diet soda. Because soda is either loaded with insulin-raising sugars or filled with extremely health-hazardous sugars like aspartame. Sugary drinks have been shown to increase the risk of heart diseases, diabetes and other serious chronic health conditions.

4. Helps In Constipation & Dyspepsia

A scientific study conducted in the U.K. showed that people with a central neurological disease like Parkinson's disease or a brain injury such as a stroke are more likely to have constipation. This study showed that sparkling mineral water may be helpful in preventing constipation. Also, mineral water has been shown to improve dyspepsia symptoms as well.

5. Calms Motion Sickness

Motion sickness is a type of feeling you get when the motion you sense with your inner ear is different from the motion you visualize. It is a common condition, which mostly occurs in some people who travel by car, aeroplane or train. Carbonated beverages like mineral water have the ability to help calm that uneasiness. And it will make you feel better quickly.

6. Safer Than Tap Water

Throughout the world, these days, the toxicity of tap water is a real problem. Especially, the dangerous toxins that are found in the water supply. A study revealed that 316 chemicals are found in tap water in the United States. India isn't far behind either, the tap waters are contaminated with plastic microfibres, according to a new research. So, this makes mineral water an ideal choice for healthier and safer drinking water.

7. Increases Physical Alertness

Sparkling mineral water is a mixture of different minerals. And these minerals are required for the proper growth and functioning of the human muscles. This makes the muscles become more supportive to contraction and expansion. Mineral water also helps in increasing the physical alertness and an overall well-being of a person.

8. Reduces Cardiac Disease

Mineral water has the ability to metabolize fat from the human body. This helps in decreasing the bad cholesterol (LDL), which forms in and around the blood capillaries. This increases the blood pressure, and as a result, it increases the risk of heart attacks. Sparkling mineral water hampers the growth and accumulation of bad cholesterol in the capillaries. This reduces the risk of cardiac diseases.

9. Reduces Acidity

Mineral water contains sulphates that are catalysts for pancreas to produce digestive enzymes like lipase and amylase. The digestive enzymes further prevent problems like constipation and bloating. And it also decreases the coagulation of toxins in the intestines. So, the next time you are suffering with acidity, drink mineral water.

10. Good For The Skin

Mineral water contains skin-friendly silica particles. Silica is known to provide a beautiful skin and it triggers the production of collagen in the skin. An increase in collagen formation leads to reduction of wrinkles, dark spots and also lowers dullness. Also, it makes the skin supple and blemish free.

