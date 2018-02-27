10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Goat Milk

2. Strengthens Bones

Goat milk is rich in calcium with 1 cup providing 327 milligrams of this mineral which is more than cow's milk. This helps in preventing osteoporosis and other bone-related disorders and also helps in strengthening the bones and teeth.

3. Anti-inflammatory Properties

Goat milk has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce inflammation and an upset stomach. It is because of the unique enzymes called oligosaccharides which can help treat inflammatory bowel diseases. Also this enzyme can reduce intestinal inflammtion.

4. Protects Heart

The beneficial fatty acids in goat milk help in balancing the cholesterol levels in the body. This will further prevent stroke, heart attack, atherosclerosis and other coronary complications. The rich potassium content in goat milk reduces blood pressure and relieves tension from the heart.

5. Metabolism Booster

Goat milk is more nutrient-dense than cow milk. A cup of goat milk provides 20 percent of vitamin B and contains significant amounts of phosphorous and potassium. Drinking goat milk can help in soothing the digestive tract which acts as an excellent metabolism booster.

6. Keeps The Skin Good

The triglycerides and fatty acids in goat milk have moisturising qualities that help to keep the skin healthy and good-looking. Goat milk contains high levels of vitamin A that help in improving your complexion and improves overall skin health. Also the lactic acid in goat milk helps your skin to get rid of dead cells.

7. Better Absorption Of Nutrients And Minerals

Minerals like iron, calcium, phosphorous and magnesium present in goat milk are more easily digested. And also another aspect is that regular consumption of goat milk enhances the body's ability to use iron that will help boost haemoglobin which can combat anaemia.

8. Growth And Development

Goat milk is an excellent source of protein which is an important part of growth and development. Proteins are the building blocks of the body and to ensure that you get the right amount of protein, drink goat milk daily.

9. Improves Brain Health

Noted studies have shown that the lipids in goat milk can lower anxiety in people. It also contains conjugated linoleic acid which can help influence brain development in people of all age groups. Start drinking goat milk daily to sharpen your memory!

10. Boosts Immunity

Goat milk has the ability to fight off infections and diseases because it contains significant amounts of selenium. This rare mineral plays a major role in proper functioning of the immune system and protects the immune system from illnesses and infections.