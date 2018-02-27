10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Goat Milk

Goat milk might not be very popular in the western world, but it is widely consumed in other parts of the world. Noted studies have recommended that drinking goat milk is better than cow milk. One of the reasons are people who are lactose intolerant can digest goat milk far better than cow milk due to it's high amount of fatty acids.
Goat milk is also processed into cheese, ice cream, yogurt and butter. Goat milk is considered as one of the best drinks in the world after breast milk that has a lot of innumerable benefits. The composition and structure of goat milk is similar to breast milk and so it's easier to digest.
Goat milk is chock-full of nutrients with protein, carbohydrates, sugar, sodium, calcium, phosphorous, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin B2, vitamin C and vitamin D.
Goat milk has the ability to reduce inflammation, improve digestion, strengthen bones, boost heart health and help in weight loss.
Let us have a look at the health benefits of goat milk.
1. Good For Digestion
The fatty acids present in goat milk are smaller that makes it easier for your body to digest. When you drink goat milk, the protein in goat milk forms a softer curd that helps your body to digest without any irritation which otherwise happens with cow milk.
2. Strengthens Bones
Goat milk is rich in calcium with 1 cup providing 327 milligrams of this mineral which is more than cow's milk. This helps in preventing osteoporosis and other bone-related disorders and also helps in strengthening the bones and teeth.
3. Anti-inflammatory Properties
Goat milk has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce inflammation and an upset stomach. It is because of the unique enzymes called oligosaccharides which can help treat inflammatory bowel diseases. Also this enzyme can reduce intestinal inflammtion.
4. Protects Heart
The beneficial fatty acids in goat milk help in balancing the cholesterol levels in the body. This will further prevent stroke, heart attack, atherosclerosis and other coronary complications. The rich potassium content in goat milk reduces blood pressure and relieves tension from the heart.
5. Metabolism Booster
Goat milk is more nutrient-dense than cow milk. A cup of goat milk provides 20 percent of vitamin B and contains significant amounts of phosphorous and potassium. Drinking goat milk can help in soothing the digestive tract which acts as an excellent metabolism booster.
6. Keeps The Skin Good
The triglycerides and fatty acids in goat milk have moisturising qualities that help to keep the skin healthy and good-looking. Goat milk contains high levels of vitamin A that help in improving your complexion and improves overall skin health. Also the lactic acid in goat milk helps your skin to get rid of dead cells.
7. Better Absorption Of Nutrients And Minerals
Minerals like iron, calcium, phosphorous and magnesium present in goat milk are more easily digested. And also another aspect is that regular consumption of goat milk enhances the body's ability to use iron that will help boost haemoglobin which can combat anaemia.
8. Growth And Development
Goat milk is an excellent source of protein which is an important part of growth and development. Proteins are the building blocks of the body and to ensure that you get the right amount of protein, drink goat milk daily.
9. Improves Brain Health
Noted studies have shown that the lipids in goat milk can lower anxiety in people. It also contains conjugated linoleic acid which can help influence brain development in people of all age groups. Start drinking goat milk daily to sharpen your memory!
10. Boosts Immunity
Goat milk has the ability to fight off infections and diseases because it contains significant amounts of selenium. This rare mineral plays a major role in proper functioning of the immune system and protects the immune system from illnesses and infections.
