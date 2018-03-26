10 Signs Of Poor Nutrient Absorption

2. Digestive Disorder

A poor digestive health might put you at a risk of not absorbing enough nutrients from foods. If the body is malnourished, it can impair your ability to function properly, especially during work hours and social gatherings. If the digestive system is unclean, it can't absorb nutrients from the foods you eat.

3. Brittle Nails

Brittle nails can be a sign of not getting enough of nutrients. When the body is deprived of protein-rich foods, it will begin conserving and stop sending valuable protein to nourish your nails. Start consuming enough protein-rich foods like lean meats, legumes, quinoa, and fish.

4. Stool Appearance Changes

The appearance of your stool is a clear indicator of how your body is absorbing nutrients. Diarrhoea and loose stools can indicate malabsorption. If you notice a change in your stool appearance, consult a doctor immediately.

5. Hair Loss

Malabsorption syndrome can also cause dry and brittle hair, and even hair loss. This is another sign of poor nutrient absorption. If you are seeing a significant hair loss problem, change your diet and include a lot of foods that are rich in nutrients.

6. Numbness & Tingling Sensation

If you experience a numbness and tingling sensation, it could be a lack in nutritional deficiency. A lack in vitamin B12 might lead you to having a numbness and tingling sensation. Eat animal protein like liver or take a vitamin supplement.

7. Fatigue

If your body is lacking in magnesium and iron, it can lead to fatigue and dizziness. When the body cannot absorb enough iron, you might be at a risk of getting anaemia. This can have an effect on your energy and mood levels.

8. Bloating And Swelling

Nutritional deficiencies can cause bloating and swelling. If you experience swelling in the legs, it can be due to lack of protein-rich foods. If you experience an abdominal discomfort and cramping, then also it is a sign to show poor nutrient absorption.

9. Not Combining Foods Well

Eating certain food combinations together can enhance nutritional absorption. For example, if you eat calcium-rich foods, you should combine it with vitamin D foods as well. It is because calcium is absorbed into the bones with the help of vitamin D alone. So, to make sure the nutrients are reaching the body properly, you must have a rich combination of nutritious foods.

10. Menstrual Irregularity

If you are missing out on your periods, it can be due to not getting enough of nutrients or calories. You must ensure that you are getting enough of nutrients and calories in the day. Eat whole foods like whole grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables.