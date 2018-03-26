10 Signs Of Poor Nutrient Absorption

Do you know what happens when the nutrients are not absorbed properly in your body? Well, read this article to find out about the signs of poor nutrient absorption.
The small intestine's role is to absorb nutrients from the food you eat and pass it into your bloodstream. If your small intestine can't absorb enough of certain nutrients and fluids, you may suffer from a malabsorption syndrome.
These nutrients can be macronutrients which include proteins, carbohydrates and fats; and micronutrients which include vitamins and minerals.
Many things can cause a malabsorption syndrome like damage to the intestine from an infection, inflammation or surgery, prolonged use of antibiotics, other conditions such as coeliac disease, Crohn's disease, being lactose intolerant, gallbladder disease, parasitic diseases, etc.
So, have a look at the signs of poor nutrient absorption.
1. Heart Palpitations
Increased heart palpitations can occur due to iron deficiency. If you feel like your heart is skipping a beat, or is racing and pounding, then you have a heart palpitation. A decrease in iron-rich foods in the body can result in abnormal heartbeats and heart palpitations.
2. Digestive Disorder
A poor digestive health might put you at a risk of not absorbing enough nutrients from foods. If the body is malnourished, it can impair your ability to function properly, especially during work hours and social gatherings. If the digestive system is unclean, it can't absorb nutrients from the foods you eat.
3. Brittle Nails
Brittle nails can be a sign of not getting enough of nutrients. When the body is deprived of protein-rich foods, it will begin conserving and stop sending valuable protein to nourish your nails. Start consuming enough protein-rich foods like lean meats, legumes, quinoa, and fish.
4. Stool Appearance Changes
The appearance of your stool is a clear indicator of how your body is absorbing nutrients. Diarrhoea and loose stools can indicate malabsorption. If you notice a change in your stool appearance, consult a doctor immediately.
5. Hair Loss
Malabsorption syndrome can also cause dry and brittle hair, and even hair loss. This is another sign of poor nutrient absorption. If you are seeing a significant hair loss problem, change your diet and include a lot of foods that are rich in nutrients.
6. Numbness & Tingling Sensation
If you experience a numbness and tingling sensation, it could be a lack in nutritional deficiency. A lack in vitamin B12 might lead you to having a numbness and tingling sensation. Eat animal protein like liver or take a vitamin supplement.
7. Fatigue
If your body is lacking in magnesium and iron, it can lead to fatigue and dizziness. When the body cannot absorb enough iron, you might be at a risk of getting anaemia. This can have an effect on your energy and mood levels.
8. Bloating And Swelling
Nutritional deficiencies can cause bloating and swelling. If you experience swelling in the legs, it can be due to lack of protein-rich foods. If you experience an abdominal discomfort and cramping, then also it is a sign to show poor nutrient absorption.
9. Not Combining Foods Well
Eating certain food combinations together can enhance nutritional absorption. For example, if you eat calcium-rich foods, you should combine it with vitamin D foods as well. It is because calcium is absorbed into the bones with the help of vitamin D alone. So, to make sure the nutrients are reaching the body properly, you must have a rich combination of nutritious foods.
10. Menstrual Irregularity
If you are missing out on your periods, it can be due to not getting enough of nutrients or calories. You must ensure that you are getting enough of nutrients and calories in the day. Eat whole foods like whole grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables.
Share this article!
If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.
ALSO READ: 10 Home Remedies For Indigestion And Gas
Related Articles
- 10 Health Benefits Of Dalia With Milk
- What Are The Benefits Of Eating One Beetroot Daily?
- 10 Nutritional Health Benefits Of Blackcurrants
- 10 Foods That Kill Your Sex Drive
- Myths Busted! Eggs, Coconut Oil, And More
- Food Combinations That Cause Gas
- 10 Nutrition Facts Of Homemade Almond Milk
- Reduce Gastritis + 6 Other Health Benefits Of Parsley
- These 13 Health Benefits Of Quinoa Will Blow Your Mind
- 10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Wild Rice
- Belly Fat Woes? Try These Foods That Instantly Burn Belly Fat
- This Is What Happens When You Don’t Eat Enough Calories
- Signs Of Nutrient Deficiencies That Reflect On Your Face
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.