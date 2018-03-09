10 Health Benefits Of Licorice Root

2. Prevents Cancer

Licorice root can protect against carcinogenic DNA damage. The polyphenols present in the root can induce cancer cell death, as per a noted study. Research also says that licorice root can work better than chemotherapy in killing cancer cells.

3. Helps In Weight Loss

Licorice root could reduce body fat by 4 percent and it also contains fibre which will help keep your stomach full for a longer period of time. Research also states that licorice can decrease body fat mass and drinking licorice tea might also help you lose weight.

4. Boosts Liver Health

The anti-inflammatory properties in licorice root have the ability to protect the liver. Studies have shown that licorice root can also offer relief in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

5. Fights Inflammation

Licorice root is effective in treating inflammation of the digestive tract. The enzymes present in the root also stop tissue inflammation in the body. Studies have stated that, licorice root can also protect against chronic inflammation and arthritis.

6. Aids Diabetes

The molecules in licorice root are found to possess anti-diabetic properties. Yes, its true that licorice root is deemed effective for diabetes patient. So, diabetic patients needn't worry about consuming it.

7. Boosts Brain Health

Licorice root is found to reduce stress and it slows down brain ageing. Having licorice root tea will keep your brains sharp. It could also prevent Alzheimer's disease and other brain diseases as well.

8. Strengthens Immunity

Licorice root has antiviral and antimicrobial properties that help to boost the immunity. The root also prevents other bacterial and fungal infections too. It is great for relieving cough and other ailments of the respiratory tract.

9. Relieves Symptoms Of PMS

Licorice root is known to offer relief from menstrual cramps and reduces pain during periods. The root has an oestrogen effect in women and this helps relieve symptoms of PMS. Licorice root is also good for women with menopause.

10. Good For Oral Health

Research has shown that licorice root can reduce cavities and gum disease. It also inhibits the growth of bacteria that causes cavities. Licorice root will freshen your breath and prevent tooth decay as well.