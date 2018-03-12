10 Foods Rich In Fluoride You Didn't Know

2. Raisins

The sweet and soft raisins are rich in fluoride too. They are also rich in vitamins like vitamin E, vitamin K, vitamin C, Vitamin B6, etc. Raisin is a type of dried grape which helps to relieve constipation, prevents anaemia, fever and sexual dysfunction.

3. Shrimps

Shrimps are shellfish that survive in water, and they contain fluoride because of the fluoride content in water. They are packed with protein and other vital nutrients. Shrimps contain minerals like selenium vitamin B12, phosphorous, choline, copper and iodine.

4. Crabs

Crabs are also loaded with fluoride. And they are the most consumed shellfish after shrimps. Crabs are low in saturated fat and are good sources of vitamin C, riboflavin, niacin, iron, copper, vitamin B12, magnesium and phosphorous.

5. Wine

White wine contains 0.06 milligrams of fluoride. This will provide with 7.5 percent and 10 percent of the daily fluoride requirement for men and women, respectively. Avoid gulping down many glasses of wine and limit yourself to two drinks per day.

6. Oysters

Oysters are another type of seafood that contain fluoride but in smaller amounts. Oysters contain 0.05 milligrams in every 3 ounces and most of the types of fish contain 0.02 milligrams in a 3.5 ounce serving. Start eating them now!

7. Grapes

Did you know grape juice contains fluoride too? Grapes are also full of antioxidants and phytonutrients. It contains vitamin C, manganese, vitamin A, magnesium, vitamin B6 and iron. To increase the fluoride content, you can have a glass of grape juice.

8. Flavoured Water

Flavoured water made with natural fruit flavours contain fluoride too. The amount of fluoride in flavoured water largely depends on the water that you use to make it. Flavoured water with artificial sweeteners are not healthy and can increase the risk of tooth decay.

9. Sodas

The amount of fluoride a soda contains will depend on the water used to prepare it. Though sodas are not good for the health, especially sugary sodas, these should be avoided. It's because the acidic composition in soda can cause tooth decay.

10. Potato

Potato provides approximately 0.14 milligrams of fluoride. This will fulfil 3.5 percent of the daily fluoride requirement for a man. And for a woman, it will provide 5 percent of the recommended fluoride intake. You can either bake the potatoes or add them in your soups to get the most of the mineral.