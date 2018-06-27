10 Condiments That Can Be Used As Salad Dressing

Are you trying to make salad dressings from scratch which will be easy to make as well as add a healthy portion to the salad rather than shaking up a store-bought jar?

It's easier to quit buying salad dressing until and unless you know the ingredients and how much calories it has. Here we will be discussing just that - condiments that can be used as salad dressing.

The basic method of making your salad taste good is to first toss the ingredients lightly with extra virgin olive oil, then squeeze a little lemon, or drizzle some balsamic vinegar on top of it. Then toss with a sprinkle of black pepper and salt, and your delicious salad is ready. Add herbs to add in the extra taste.

Though many love the salad dressing which is made of mayonnaise that is added in most of the salads, these dressings add on more calories and are not healthy at all as these contain more of saturated fat and oils which may cause you to gain weight.

A healthy salad dressing can be made with kitchen condiments as well. Here's a list of the condiments that can be turned into a healthy salad dressing.

1. Mustard

Mustard tastes both spicy and sweet and can be brownish or yellowish in colour. It gives a burst of flavour for a few calories. Mustard is made from crushed mustard seeds, salt, and oil. If you are watching your sodium intake, you should know that 1 teaspoon of yellow mustard seeds has about 55 mg of sodium. Mustard sauce can be used as a dip in salad dressings or as a marinade or as a spread.

2. Ketchup

Ketchup is slathered on burgers and hot dogs. We even have a sandwich or any fried foods with ketchup. The tangy red sauce is made from tomatoes which has a good amount of antioxidants. Store-bought ketchup has added sugar and salt, so you can make it at home by simmering a bowl full of tomato paste, 1 tablespoon of brown sugar, and 1 teaspoon of garlic powder and onion powder for an hour.

3. Lighten Up With Mayonnaise

We mean here low-fat mayonnaise. Mayonnaise is creamy and is a drool-worthy food which is irresistible, but it is full of fat and calories. You could make mayonnaise dressing at home by using half quantity of mayonnaise, and half non-fat plain Greek yogurt. Just a tablespoon of this mayonnaise will have 36 calories and you can add it to sandwiches, potato salad, or mix it with tuna and chicken.

4. Barbecue Sauce

Barbecue sauce works exceptionally great on burgers, sandwiches, vegetables, fish, tofu, and hot dogs. Barbecue sauce comes in various flavours from tart and vinegary to hot, spicy, and sweet. The barbecue sauce usually contains added sugar and salt, so it's better that you make it at home and serve as a dip or cook with it to add a sweet and salty flavour in your cooking.

5. Red Wine Vinegar

Red wine vinegar is one of the top 10 healthiest salad dressings. Do you know why? Because it is sharp-tasting and tangy in taste paired perfectly with olive oil for an easy, healthy, and affordable salad dressing. Dress your salad with red wine vinegar by using only 1 tablespoon in 2 cups of salad. Or you can soak fresh vegetables in red wine vinegar for a pickled taste.

6. Balsamic Vinegar

Balsamic vinegar is another condiment that can be used as a healthy salad dressing. You can boost the fruit's sweetness by drizzling balsamic vinegar over strawberries. Serve bread with balsamic vinegar and olive oil instead of butter. Flavoured balsamic like raspberry or pear can jazz up your sauces, salads, and soups.

7. Salsa

Salsa is healthy because it is made with healthy ingredients like tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Ditch the high-calorie salad dressing and swap it with salsa. Add salsa as a dressing or as a topping on wraps and burgers. As salsa is made with healthful ingredients, add it over the meat or fish to increase the protein intake. The tomato salsa will only provide just 16 to 20 calories.

8. Pickle

Pickle is the perfect companion when it comes to dressing sandwiches and burgers. Pickles are usually made with cucumbers that are fermented and are packed with vinegar inside a jar. Sugar, salt, and spices are added to it. This pickle has about 785 mg of sodium.

9. Hot Sauce

Did you know one teaspoon of hot pepper sauce has only 0 calories and 35 mg of sodium? Use the spicy hot sauce to replace your high-calorie condiments. Add the hot sauce into soups and casseroles or add it in your cooking for a spicy flavour. Hot sauce is one of the best salad condiments that you can use.

10. Hummus

Hummus is made from chickpeas which is a good source of protein. You can make your own home-made hummus by blending canned beans, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, cumin, and a touch of sesame paste. Have hummus with cucumbers, pita chips, carrots, and bell peppers.

