Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: 6 Ways To Control Food Craving On This Festival
What's a festival without sweets? We never get tired of eating those delicious Laddos, Modaks, Gulab Jamuns and Jalebis prepared during Ganesh and Gowri festivals. As much as they are delicious, they are high in calories too. And, people who are on weight watch would find it very difficult to control food craving, especially during the festival season. This year the festival will start on 2 September and end on 12 September. Therefore, these 10 days we all have to ensure that we keep a check on our diet and do not crave for unhealthy food!
5 Moral Lessons Of Ganesha You Can Teach Your Kids
Food craving is common for everyone, and it is necessary to control our craving for food to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Always keep in mind the purpose of the festival. The motive of festival is to spread the joy and happiness around and not the food alone! In this article, we here at Boldsky will be sharing some ways to control the craving for food. Read on to know more about it!
Eat Foods That Are Rich In Protein
Protein deficiency increases the craving.. Eating protein rich food helps you to put a break for your sweet and dessert cravings. Eat lots of egg whites, pulses, tofu and chicken.
Sharing Is Good
You can easily reduce the intake of calories, by sharing with others. This way you can split the calorie load.
Say No And Thank You Often
Don't eat everything that is offered to you. Although you will be tempted to eat, resist the temptation and say no, thank you to whatever you are offered.
Don't Eat Like There Is No Tomorrow
Sweets and desserts are always around whether it's festive season or not! So don't binge on those appetizing sweets.
Don't Eat To Please Others
Eat only when you feel like eating. Do not try to please others. Never attach the emotion to food.
Substitute Your Food Thought With Other
Stop thinking about the food, and think of how you will look after your weight loss. Indulge yourself in lot of activities and keep yourself busy.
