    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: 6 Ways To Control Food Craving On This Festival

    By Bindu Gowda

    What's a festival without sweets? We never get tired of eating those delicious Laddos, Modaks, Gulab Jamuns and Jalebis prepared during Ganesh and Gowri festivals. As much as they are delicious, they are high in calories too. And, people who are on weight watch would find it very difficult to control food craving, especially during the festival season. This year the festival will start on 2 September and end on 12 September. Therefore, these 10 days we all have to ensure that we keep a check on our diet and do not crave for unhealthy food!

    5 Moral Lessons Of Ganesha You Can Teach Your Kids

    Food craving is common for everyone, and it is necessary to control our craving for food to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Always keep in mind the purpose of the festival. The motive of festival is to spread the joy and happiness around and not the food alone! In this article, we here at Boldsky will be sharing some ways to control the craving for food. Read on to know more about it!

    Array

    Eat Foods That Are Rich In Protein

    Protein deficiency increases the craving.. Eating protein rich food helps you to put a break for your sweet and dessert cravings. Eat lots of egg whites, pulses, tofu and chicken.

    Array

    Sharing Is Good

    You can easily reduce the intake of calories, by sharing with others. This way you can split the calorie load.

    Array

    Say No And Thank You Often

    Don't eat everything that is offered to you. Although you will be tempted to eat, resist the temptation and say no, thank you to whatever you are offered.

    Array

    Don't Eat Like There Is No Tomorrow

    Sweets and desserts are always around whether it's festive season or not! So don't binge on those appetizing sweets.

    Array

    Don't Eat To Please Others

    Eat only when you feel like eating. Do not try to please others. Never attach the emotion to food.

    Array

    Substitute Your Food Thought With Other

    Stop thinking about the food, and think of how you will look after your weight loss. Indulge yourself in lot of activities and keep yourself busy.

