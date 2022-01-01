Just In
- 40 min ago Year Opener 2022: Sanya Malhotra, Vidya Balan, And Other Will Convince You To Go For Bold Look
- 54 min ago COVID-19: Specific Symptoms Of Omicron, According To Reports
- 2 hrs ago Omicron Tally In India Rises To 1,431 After Logging 161 Fresh Cases
- 3 hrs ago Expert Article: Does Winter Worsen Heart Failure?
Don't Miss
- Finance PM Releases Rs 20,900 Crore To Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme
- Technology Gionee Ti13 With Triple Camaers, 5,000mAh Battery Announced; Coming To India?
- Movies Alia Bhatt's New Year Celebration With Beau Ranbir Kapoor Is All About Giving 2022 'Hakuna Matata' Energy
- Sports Smriti Mandhana nominated for ICC Women's Cricketer of Year Award
- News Vaishno Devi stampede: Nothing but mismanagement was the cause for this tragic accident: Survivors blame
- Education Govt Jobs In December 2021: Explore Top 20 Jobs In December 2021
- Automobiles Ola S1 To Get Ola S1 Pro Hardware Free Of Cost But There Is A Catch
- Travel Best Getaways From Shimla For A Memorable New Year's Eve
No Vaccination Certificate, No Salary: Punjab Govt Tells Employees
The Punjab government has told its employees they won't get their salaries if they don't furnish their Covid vaccine certificate.
It has asked the employees to register their full or provisional vaccination certificate number with the state government's human resources portal iHRMS.
If they fail to do so, they will not be able to get their salaries, the government said in an order.
The move is being seen as the state government's attempt to encourage more and more employees to get themselves vaccinated against Covid as concerns escalate over the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron.
In the order issued on Tuesday, the state finance department asked all senior officers, heads of the departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and others to ensure compliance.
According to the order, an arrangement for entering the Covid vaccination certificate number on the Integrated Human Resource Management System (iHRMS) portal has been made.
Government employees should be informed that they should register the Covid vaccination certificate number of both doses with the iHRMS, said the order, adding if any employee has got one dose administered, he/she should register the number of the provisional certificate.
It also asked to link the Covid vaccination certificate number with the salary module so that in case an employee does not furnish information regarding vaccination, his/her salary is not released.
- healthLooking Back At COVID In 2021: From Worse Than Better, To Hope Of Vaccines
- health60 Per Cent Adult Population Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
- healthDelhi's First Patient Of Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Discharged From Hospital: Officials
- health48.7 Per Cent Beneficiaries To Receive COVID Vaccine Doses In India Women: Government
- healthOmicron Variant: Maharashtra Reports Two More Cases, Country's Tally Climbs To 40
- healthCOVID: NTAGI Discusses Administering 'Additional' Vaccine Dose, Inoculation Of Kids
- healthCovishield's Effectiveness In Fully Vaccinated Individuals 63% During 2nd Wave, Study
- healthIndia's Active COVID-19 Cases Down To 1,07,019, Lowest In 541 Days
- healthIndia-Made Covaxin Now On UK's Approved Travel List
- healthSerum Institute Seeks DCGI Nod For COVID Vaccine Covovax
- healthBharat Biotech's Covaxin Finds Place In Oman's List Of Approved COVID-19 Vaccine
- healthUS Lawmakers Say India’s Success Will Help World Defeat COVID-19 As It Achieves 1 Billion Jabs Milestone