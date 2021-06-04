MyLab Starts Shipping COVID-19 Self-Test Kit 'CoviSelf' - Priced At Rs 250 Health oi-Deepannita Das

Mylab Discovery Solutions, one of the leading biotechnology companies in India, announced the commercial launch of its COVID-19 self-test kit, CoviSelf, after receiving approval from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). It is the first test kit for COVID-19 that can be self-administered by citizens at home, in India.

This indigenous test kit will be distributed through to 95% of the PIN codes in the county and will be available over-the-counter at pharmacies and drugstores across India. Individuals can also order it online through India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart. To ensure safe deliveries, Flipkart also offers contactless payments for consumers and will leverage its safe and sanitized supply chain. The company will roll out 1 million self-test kits starting today and based on consumer demand, it will make 7 million units available per week. The product should be available in retail within 2-3 days. The company plans to make the products available on the Government e-marketplace (GEM).

Priced at INR 250, CoviSelf offers a comfortable, easy-to-use and accurate alternative to the current test method. It can be used by individuals with or without symptoms and immediate contacts of confirmed cases as per the ICMR guidelines. Designed as the mid-nasal swab test, it can detect positive results in just 15 mins. Each unit contains a testing kit, instructions to use (IFU) leaflet and a bag to safely dispose of after testing.

Speaking on this landmark milestone, Hasmukh Rawal, Managing Director, Mylab Discovery Solutions said, "Self-testing should slow down the spread of COVID-19 significantly. We aim to make CoviSelf available across the length and breadth of the country, especially for the people residing in rural areas who have limited options for testing."

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on people, institutions and systems in the country. It is critical to undertake efficient, mass testing to not only contain the spread of the virus but also to safeguard the healthcare infrastructure from extreme strain. The list of authorized dealers of CoviSelf is available on https://coviself.com/where-to-buy/.

About Mylab Discovery Solutions

Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd., is an Indian molecular biology company that develops & commercializes tests used in human diagnostics, food safety, agriculture, and veterinary medicine, empowering labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable results. Mylab is India's first company to get approval for ID-NAT, Covid-19 RT-PCR Kit and has been a leading contributor to India's fight against Covid.

About the Flipkart Group

The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, and Flipkart Wholesale. Started in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants, and small businesses to be a part of India's e-commerce revolution, with a registered customer base of over 300 million, offering over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Our efforts to democratise e-commerce in India, drive access and affordability, delight customers, create lakhs of jobs in the ecosystem and empower generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs have inspired us to innovate on many industry firsts. The recent launch of Flipkart Wholesale, our new digital marketplace, is a testament to our commitment to accelerate the growth of kiranas and MSMEs in India. Flipkart is known for pioneering services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI and easy returns - customer-centric innovations that have made online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians. Together with Myntra, which holds a prominent position in the online fashion market, and now Flipkart Wholesale, the Flipkart Group will continue to steer the transformation of commerce in India through technology.