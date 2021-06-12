Just In
- 1 hr ago U.S First Lady Jill Biden Wears A Lovely Polka-Dots Dress But It Is The Message On Her Jacket That Is Trending
- 1 hr ago Kriti Sanon Reveals Her Current Favourite Lipstick Shade And Here’s Her Complete Makeup Look
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 12 June 2021
- 14 hrs ago Gauahar Khan Beckons Us To Invest In Polka-Dots Attire With Her Modern Unique Saree; Find Out The Price
Don't Miss
- Finance Higher Interest Rates Than SBI FD, Check This New FD Scheme Here
- News Maharashtra unlock: Palghar now falls under level-II of unlock plan as COVID-19 situation improves
- Sports WTC Final: High on belief India bowlers ready to rock New Zealand boat at Southampton
- Technology Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 12; Get Leap Of Faith Surfboard, More Rewards
- Automobiles New Mercedes-Benz S-Class India Launch On June 17: The Iconic Luxury Saloon!
- Movies Raj Kundra Says His First Wife Kavita Had Cheated On Him; 'She Brought Out The Worse In Me'
- Education Medhavi Samadhan Scholarship 2021: Apply Now For 6358 Scholarships
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In June
Mylab signs Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador
Pune, 11th June 2021; Mylab Discovery Solutions, one of India's leading biotech companies, has announced Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador. Focused on impact-based product development, Mylab dedicatedly works towards the development & commercialization of tests used in human diagnostics, food safety, agriculture, and veterinary medicine, empowering labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable results. Recently, the company has launched India's first Covid-19 self-test kit, CoviSelf.
The partnership aims at creating awareness of Mylab's IVD instruments and kits for laboratories and Individuals including CoviSelfTM and share educational content for training purpose of common man. Akshay will play a vital role in educating people about the use, safety and efficacy of products, thus making our citizens well equipped to fight against Covid.
Expressing his joy about the partnership, Akshay Kumar said, "I am extremely happy to partner with a company like Mylab which is doing pioneering work in the field of preventive healthcare especially in this Covid era. Through this association, I am hoping to support their goals of solving difficult problems in healthcare and empowering every citizen to lead a healthier life. I look forward to a long and fulfilling association with the brand."
Mylab Discovery Solutions said, "We are delighted to have Akshay Kumar on board. He is the true advocate for healthy living and has set an example for outstanding lifestyle choices. Akshay will be the perfect motivator to encourage people to get the testing done and spread awareness on the importance of early diagnosis."
About Mylab Discovery Solutions
Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd., is an Indian molecular biology company that develops & commercializes tests used in human diagnostics, food safety, agriculture, and veterinary medicine, empowering labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable results. Mylab is India's first company to get approval for ID-NAT, Covid-19 RT-PCR Kit and has been a leading contributor to India's fight against Covid.
For further information, please contact
Ankita Das at pr@mylabdiscoverysolutions.com Mobile no. - 9833643337