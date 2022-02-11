Most Patients Had Heart Or Kidney Ailments: Report On Covid Deaths In Delhi Health oi-PTI

Out of the total number of Covid deaths in Delhi audited for the period January 12-February 7, the majority of these patients had co-morbid conditions like heart diseases or kidney ailments, according to a report. Of the 853 deaths audited for this period, 779 or 91 per cent were those who were found with co-morbidities, as per the report on COVID-19 deaths analysis, shared by official sources.

Among those who died after contracting coronavirus infection, and were found suffering from co-morbid conditions, patients with heart ailments accounted for 20 per cent of the cases, and those with kidney diseases 19 per cent, as per the report.

A senior official had earlier said that, "The deaths where COVID-19 is reported in the patients are treated as coronavirus deaths. It is an established principle. We have a panel of experts and the analysis was done to see whether there was a pattern to the pneumonia that was typical of Covid, but it was found that the fatalities were among those who were end-stage patients".

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 13:28 [IST]