Is Your Severe Period Pain Normal? Expert Explains Why It Can Be Risky, Dangerous For Your Fertility Health oi-Deepannita Das

Menstruation is often associated with discomfort, but for many women, the pain goes far beyond what can be considered 'normal'. In India, a growing number of women across all age groups are being diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition that often hides behind the label of 'just bad cramps.'

Dr Nisha Buchade, an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist from Vasavi Hospitals, Bengaluru, warns, 'I urge women not to normalize period pain and instead consult a specialist for early diagnosis and effective treatment.'

This advice underscores a critical truth - ignoring severe period pain can be dangerous, even life-threatening.

Why Ignoring Pain Can Be Dangerous

Many women endure debilitating period pain month after month, believing it to be a natural part of their cycle. But Dr Buchade stresses that such an approach can delay timely treatment. 'Women experiencing severe pain before or during their periods should not brush it off as routine. It could be endometriosis, which needs timely evaluation and intervention,' she explains.

She recalls the case of a 39-year-old patient who endured excruciating abdominal pain. Despite being on blood thinners for portal vein thrombosis, the woman insisted on immediate relief. Upon investigation, doctors discovered ruptured large endometriotic cysts - a severe complication of the disease. The cysts were adherent to her rectum and ureter, revealing the damage long-standing endometriosis can cause.

'We performed laparoscopic surgery and successfully removed the tissue. She recovered well, but this case highlights why early diagnosis is crucial,' Dr Buchade emphasized.

What Is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue resembling the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. This misplaced tissue commonly attaches to the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or pelvic lining. Each month, it reacts to hormonal cycles, causing pain, inflammation, and sometimes bleeding inside the abdomen.

Dr Buchade describes it vividly: 'It behaves like glue - sticking to internal organs, pulling them together, and causing inflammation and organ damage. Period bleeding worsens this cycle of pain.'

Women in their 20s and 30s are most commonly affected, but cases in women in their 40s are rising. If left untreated, the consequences can be severe: infertility, reduced egg quality, low AMH levels, and blocked fallopian tubes. This makes early recognition and management essential.

Who Is At Risk?

While endometriosis affects women worldwide, certain patterns are visible in India. Higher incidence rates are reported in states like Kerala and Bengal, but now cases are widespread across the country. Genetics is also believed to play a role. If a woman in the family has endometriosis, her daughters or sisters may be more likely to develop it.

The biggest challenge remains awareness. Many women assume severe cramps are normal, leading to delayed diagnosis - sometimes by years. By then, fertility and overall health may already be compromised.

Robotics As A Game-Changer in Treatment

For complex cases, especially those involving vital organs, robotic surgery is emerging as a revolutionary option. The Da Vinci robotic system offers surgeons enhanced precision through 3D vision and flexible instruments that mimic the human wrist.

'With robotic surgery, we can operate close to delicate structures with greater accuracy and less risk,' says Dr Buchade. She highlights a 43-year-old patient who sought help for unexplained abdominal bloating and a sudden change in pant size. Investigations revealed bilateral ovarian cysts caused by endometriosis. Robotic surgery was performed, and remarkably, the patient was discharged the same day with minimal discomfort.

When To Seek Medical Advice

Endometriosis symptoms often overlap with other conditions, making it difficult for women to know when to seek help. But according to Dr. Buchade, red flags include:

Severe pelvic pain that disrupts daily life

Pain during or after sex

Painful bowel movements or urination during periods

Heavy or irregular menstrual bleeding

Difficulty conceiving despite regular attempts

'Early diagnosis can save fertility, prevent complications, and vastly improve quality of life. Don't normalize pain - address it,' she concludes.

Severe period pain is not something women should silently endure. Endometriosis is a real, complex condition that can devastate health and fertility if ignored. With advanced treatments like laparoscopy and robotics, early diagnosis offers hope, healing, and a better quality of life.

The message from experts is clear: if your periods are unbearably painful, don't suffer in silence. Seek help, because what you think is 'normal' may actually be endometriosis.