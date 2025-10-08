Latest Updates
Is Your Child's 'Safe” Cough Syrup Safe? What Every Parent Needs To Double-Check Before Giving It
It's 2 am and your little one is coughing again. You reach for that familiar bottle of syrup, hoping for a few hours of peace. But what if that syrup, meant to comfort your child, hides a danger you never imagined?
In the last few years, reports of contaminated cough syrups causing severe poisoning and even deaths in children across several countries have shaken parents everywhere - including in India. Suddenly, something as ordinary as a spoon of syrup feels like a decision that demands vigilance, not just instinct.
When it comes to your child's health, every detail matters. So before you pour that next teaspoon, here's what every parent must double-check.
1. Check The Composition
Always flip the bottle around and look at the composition label. This small rectangle tells you big truths.
Look for Propylene Glycol - a solvent considered safe for human consumption. But beware of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG) - these are industrial chemicals, not meant for medicine, and can cause serious organ damage or even death if consumed.
If
the
syrup
does
not
list
any
solvent
or
ingredients
at
all,
take
it
as
a
red
flag.
Transparency
on
the
label
is
the
first
sign
of
safety.
Also, avoid certain fixed drug combinations (FDCs) that paediatricians often warn against because they are considered irrational or unsafe for small children. These include:
- Maxtra drops/syrup
- Ascoril drops/syrup
- Timnic or Coriminic preparations
Even if the names sound familiar, they might not always be suitable for your child's age or condition. And here's a crucial tip: drops and syrups with the same composition can have very different dosage instructions. Always read the label carefully or confirm with your doctor before use.
2. Look For The Drug License Number
Every legally manufactured syrup in India carries a Drug License (DL) or MFG number issued by the State Drug Authority. This isn't just a bureaucratic detail - it's a safety checkpoint.
A
valid
license
ensures
that
the
syrup
is
traceable,
and
that
the
company
can
be
held
accountable
if
anything
goes
wrong.
If
your
cough
syrup
bottle
doesn't
mention
a
license
number,
or
the
number
looks
tampered
with
or
incomplete,
don't
take
chances.
Simply
don't
use
it.
Think of it as your child's first shield against counterfeit or unsafe drugs.
3. Trust Only WHO-GMP or ISO Certified Syrups
When you spot a bottle marked "WHO-GMP Certified" or ISO Certified, it's not just marketing jargon - it means the manufacturer follows World Health Organization Good Manufacturing Practices or other recognized quality standards.
However, some counterfeit products mimic these logos. Be careful of lookalike stamps or blurred logos - genuine certifications are always clear and accompanied by proper registration details. If something feels off, it probably is.
When in doubt, verify the manufacturer's name and certification online or check your local pharmacist's reference list. It takes two minutes - but those two minutes can prevent a lifetime of regret.
4. Ingredients Matter, But So Does Storage
Even the safest syrup can turn dangerous if not stored properly. Once opened, the liquid is exposed to air, moisture, and bacteria. Always store syrups in a cool, dark place, tightly sealed, and never past the expiry date.
If the syrup looks discoloured, cloudy, or smells strange, discard it immediately. These are early warning signs that the medicine has degraded or been contaminated.
5. Don't Rely On "Tried And Tested" Advice
It's natural to trust what worked for your neighbour's child or what your parents once used for you. But coughs aren't all the same - some are allergic, some viral, others due to reflux or environmental irritants.
However, in medicine, familiarity doesn't mean safety, especially when it comes to children. That's why self-medicating can be risky. The wrong syrup can suppress a protective cough or worsen an infection. Before giving anything to your child, consult your paediatrician, even if it's a brand you've used before.
6. Avoid Open Packs
If a cough syrup bottle isn't sealed properly or looks tampered with - don't risk it. Always check for an intact seal and packaging before use.
Even a slightly loose cap, broken seal, or sticky residue could indicate contamination or repackaging. Many counterfeit or expired medicines are sold in reused bottles, especially through informal sellers. When it comes to your child's health, it's better to waste a bottle than to take a chance. A small oversight can lead to big consequences.
7. Source Of Purchase
Where you buy the medicine matters just as much as what's inside it. Always purchase cough syrups and children's medicines from verified pharmacies or reputed online medical stores. Avoid buying from local stalls or unlicensed sellers, even if the price seems tempting. Genuine pharmacies maintain cold-chain storage, proper licensing, and batch traceability. Ask for a printed bill - it's not just proof of purchase, but also a safeguard in case a recall or complaint ever arises.
These small steps might seem tedious in the moment - but they can make the biggest difference.