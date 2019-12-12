Indian-Origin Scientist Finds A Way To Fix Leaky Gut By Dead Probiotics Health oi-Shivangi Karn

Hariom Yadav, an assistant professor at the Wake Forest School of Medicine (US) and the main researcher of the study recently discovered a dead probiotic along with his team that can reduce age-related leaky gut and inflammation.

Leaky gut is a digestive problem in which microbes and toxins of the intestine leak through its walls to the bloodstream as a result of cracks, hole or inflammation in the lining of the intestinal tract. Such conditions are mainly found in older individuals.

As people age, the lining of the intestine loosens and become permeable allowing bacteria and toxins to pass to the bloodstream. The bacteria found in the gut usually don't cause any problem when stays there and instead, helps during gastrointestinal processes. However, when it is leaked to the blood, it gets transferred to multiple body parts and causes serious health conditions like multiple sclerosis, diabetes, irritable bowel syndrome, skin problems, chronic fatigue and food sensitivities.

About the study

In the study, Hariom and his team members analysed eight strains of human-origin probiotics in roundworms who usually have a lifespan of 11-20 days. They found that one of the strains of Lactobacillus paracasei (bacteria that are used in dairy product fermentation and probiotics) even in their non-viable and heat-killed form tend to extend the lifespan of those roundworms.

When the team tested the same on mice, they noticed a decrease in leaky gut syndrome, reduced inflammation and improvement in cognitive functions. Yadav and his teammates not only discovered the exact probiotic strain which is very effective for the leaky gut but, also found out that the dead version of the same had similar benefits.

The research will prove to be very beneficial for the food and supplement industries as dead probiotics have a longer shelf-life than the live ones.

The study was published in the journal Gero Science.