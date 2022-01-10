Just In
- 7 min ago Genelia Deshmukh, Shanaya Kapoor And Mouni Roy Show Us How To Wear The Pants!
- 39 min ago Sun Transit In Capricorn On 14 January 2022: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- 1 hr ago US Comedian Bob Saget Of Full House Fame Found Dead In Hotel Room
- 3 hrs ago Data Shows Omicron Variant Driving Third Wave Of Pandemic Across States In India
Don't Miss
- Automobiles 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Launched In India; Priced At Rs 34.99 Lakh — All You Need To Know
- Finance ICRA: Renewable Energy Generation Capacity Addition To Touch 16 GW In FY'23
- Movies Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: After Rhea Chakraborty, Court Orders Two More Accused's Accounts To Be De-freeze
- News Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration link, theme, guidelines, rewards, essay topics
- Sports India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: India eye maiden series win at Newlands, Possible 11 of India, South Africa
- Technology Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022: Discounts On Google Pixel 4a, iPhone 12, Vivo X70 Pro Premium Phones
- Education Fatima Sheikh Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Pays Tributes To Indian Educator And Feminist Icon
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In Winter Of 2022
India Reports Over 1.5 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases, Omicron Tally At 3,623
India logged 552 new cases of Omicron, taking the total tally of such infections to 3,623 across 27 states and UTs so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
Out of the total Omicron cases, 1,409 people have migrated or recovered. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,009 cases followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 441, Rajasthan 373, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 204.
A total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.
On May 29 last year, India had logged 1,65,553 infections in a day. The death toll climbed to 4,83,790 with 327 fresh fatalities, the data stated.
The active cases comprise 1.66 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.98 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 1,18,442 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 10.21 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 6.77 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,44,53,603 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 151.58 crores.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.
The 327 new fatalities include 242 from Kerala and 19 from West Bengal.
A total of 4,83,790 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,627 from Maharashtra, 49,547 from Kerala, 38,366 from Karnataka, 36,843 from Tamil Nadu, 25,143 from Delhi, 22,924 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,883 from West Bengal.
The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
- healthData Shows Omicron Variant Driving Third Wave Of Pandemic Across States In India
- wellnessHow To Get Covid Vaccination Certificate On WhatsApp: Step-By-Step Guide
- disorders cureCOVID-19 Vaccination: How To Register For 'Precaution' Dose - Online Appointments Begin January 8
- healthOmicron's Mildness A 'Mistake', Covid Itself Not Getting Milder, Warns UK Expert
- healthIndia's Covid Mortality Maybe 6-7 Times Higher Than Officially Reported: Study
- wellnessEnsure Oxygen Equipment At Health Facilities Functional For COVID Patients: Centre To States
- healthSame COVID Vaccine Given As First 2 Doses To Be Administered As Precaution Dose: Government
- healthComputer Model Predicts Omicron May Evolve To Increase Transmission, Immune Escape
- healthIndia Witnessing Higher Spread Of COVID-19 Infection Than Second Wave Peak, Says Govt Official
- healthCOVID Antiviral Drug Molnupiravir Has Major Safety Concerns: ICMR Chief Dr Balram Bhargava
- wellnessNew Guidelines For Home Isolation Of Mild, Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients: What You Need To Know
- fashionCOVID: Designer Giorgio Armani Cancels Men's Fashion Show In Milan And Prive Haute Couture In Paris