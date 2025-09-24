Should You Work Out On An Empty Stomach? Trainer Who Helped Anant Ambani Lose 108 Kilos In 18 Months Explains

On Which Days Should You Wash Your Hair? Know The Dos and Don'ts For Beauty And Luck

Navratri 2025: Why Devotees Consume Kuttu Atta (Buckwheat Flour) During Fasting? Is It Healthy?

Do Kashmiri Pandits Really Celebrate Navratri Differently? Their Unique Rituals Will Leave You Surprised!

Can Grey Stoning Save You? Emotionally Detached Strategy You Can Use Against Manipulation And Abuse

How Heimlich Maneuver Saved A Little Girl In Kannaur: Master This Crucial Choking Emergency Skill Health oi-Deepannita Das

In Kannaur, Kerala, recently an ordinary evening turned into an episode of hope. An eight-year-old girl, chewing gum while balancing on her bicycle, suddenly began choking.

CCTV footage that has since gone viral captured the frightening moment-her face tightened in distress as she pedaled desperately toward a group of young men standing by a vegetable stall. Realizing the urgency, one of them stepped forward, acted swiftly, and performed life-saving first aid. Within seconds, the girl could breathe again.

This incident that occured on 16 September, is not just a heartwarming rescue story; it's a reminder of how fragile life can be and how critical it is for ordinary people-not just doctors-to know first aid. The Heimlich maneuver, a simple technique taught in basic safety training, can turn bystanders into heroes.

'When strangers became heroes'



An eight-year-old girl in Kerala was saved by a group of young men after she began choking on Chewing Gum. The child approached them feeling unwell, and they quickly helped her expel the gum.



This should go viral. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lIbQY9Jcsf — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) September 21, 2025

Let's understand how you can master the Heimlich maneuver to save a life in a chocking emergency situation.

What Is The Heimlich Maneuver?

The Heimlich maneuver, created by Dr. Henry Heimlich in the 1970s, is a quick and powerful method to clear blockages from a person's airway. By applying sudden pressure just below the ribcage, trapped air in the lungs is forced upward, ejecting the object that's causing choking.

What makes this technique extraordinary is its simplicity. It doesn't require medical tools or special training-just presence of mind, correct positioning, and timely action.

Step-by-Step Guide To Perform Heimlich Maneuver

Choking doesn't always come with loud gasps or cries for help. Often, the person cannot speak, cough effectively, or breathe. They may clutch their throat, turn red, or even start turning blue.

In the Kannaur case, the girl's desperate rush toward strangers was her only cry for help. Quick recognition is the first step toward saving someone.

Step 1: Confirm the Emergency

If the person can't speak or breathe, they need immediate help.

Step 2: Position Yourself

Stand behind the choking person. Wrap your arms around their waist.

Step 3: Form a Fist

Make a fist and place it just above the belly button, below the ribcage.

Step 4: Quick, Upward Thrusts

Grasp your fist with your other hand and thrust sharply upward into the abdomen. Think of it as trying to lift the person off the ground.

Step 5: Repeat Until Clear

Continue until the object is expelled and the person can breathe again.

Children require extra care. For smaller kids, kneel to their level and apply gentler thrusts. For infants under one year, never use the Heimlich. Instead, alternate between firm back blows and chest thrusts, as recommended in pediatric first aid.

What If The Person Becomes Unconscious?

If the person collapses, call emergency services immediately. Begin CPR if you know it. Chest compressions may dislodge the blockage while also keeping blood and oxygen flowing until professional help arrives.

Why You Should Learn The Heimlich Maneuver

Think about it: choking emergencies can happen at home, at school, at work, or even on the roadside, just like in Kannaur. Waiting for an ambulance may take too long. Your quick response could be the only chance someone has.

Learning this skill gives you more than knowledge-it gives you the power to step in when it matters most. And sometimes you don't get a second chance.