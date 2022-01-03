Hospital Launches Vaccination Programme For Children Aged 15-18 Yrs Across The Country Health oi-Boldsky Desk

Apollo Hospitals today inaugurated the vaccination program for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years. This is in line with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's announcement of the expansion of the COVID vaccination program to include children above the age of 15 years from January 3, 2022.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, "Today is indeed an important milestone in our battle against COVID-19. With the launch of vaccinations for children between 15-18 years, we have made a beginning in protecting our future and the future of the country. This is an age group that needs to be protected against COVID and vaccination will help in mitigating the severity and preventing complications of COVID in children. Timely vaccination will also help in their return to a normal life of not just education in the classroom but also sports and other cultural activities necessary for all-round development."

Apollo Hospital is India's largest private vaccination provider and has been at the frontlines in supporting the Government's COVID vaccination program since it began in January 2021. Apollo Hospitals has all the infrastructure and necessary arrangements in place to vaccinate citizens of the new eligible age group.

Following the coverage of the adult population, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for COVID vaccination for children aged 15-18 years. Based on this directive, Apollo Hospitals today launched the Paediatric COVID Vaccination Programme for 15-18-year-olds.

The vaccine administered would be Covaxin, which has received emergency use approval for use in children by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Covaxin would be administered in two doses at a gap of 28 days.

Registration of children in the eligible age group and categories can book the vaccination time-slots in the Apollo 24/7 or can register online with their school ID card / Aadhaar card using the Co-WIN App or by visiting the Co-WIN website (https://www.cowin.gov.in).

Children should have their Aadhaar card or any other national identity card or children can also use their school ID cards for registration.