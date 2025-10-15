Bigg Boss 19 Opening Voting Trends Week 8: Who Is At What Position In Voting So Far? Check UPDATE

Goa Minister Ravi Naik Passes Away At 79 Due To Cardiac Arrest, 5 Smart Ways To Track Heart Health At Home Health oi-Deepannita Das

Goa's Agriculture Minister and former Chief Minister Ravi Naik passed away at 79 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Naik, a veteran leader who had dedicated decades to public service, collapsed in his hometown, just 30 km from Panaji, before being rushed to a hospital in Ponda, where doctors declared him dead around 1 a.m. He leaves behind his wife, two children, a daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren.

His passing is yet another reminder that heart health isn't just about age; it's about awareness. In a time when cardiac arrests are affecting both the elderly and the young, knowing how to monitor your heart health from home can literally be life-saving.

As India mourns the loss of a respected statesman, this is the moment to ask ourselves: Are we truly listening to our hearts?

1. Track Your Blood Pressure Regularly

High blood pressure is the silent saboteur behind most heart problems. It doesn't always show symptoms, but it can slowly damage your arteries, putting you at risk of a heart attack or cardiac arrest. Keeping a digital BP monitor at home isn't just for the elderly anymore; it's a must-have health device. Track your readings twice a day, especially if you're prone to stress, work long hours, or have a family history of heart disease.

It's not about panic; it's about prevention. Catching spikes early helps doctors act before something irreversible happens.

2. Use A Smartwatch Or Fitness Tracker Wisely

You don't need to be a tech geek to understand your body. Today's smartwatches and fitness bands can monitor your heart rate, oxygen saturation, and even detect irregular rhythms like atrial fibrillation. These aren't just fancy features; they're early warning systems wrapped around your wrist.

However, it's not just about wearing one; it's about paying attention. If your heart rate fluctuates wildly or shows a pattern of irregular beats, that's your cue to consult a cardiologist. Remember, smart gadgets can't replace a doctor, but they can alert you before it's too late.

3. Keep Tabs On Your Cholesterol And Sugar Levels

Cardiac arrest rarely arrives unannounced; it's often the result of long-standing neglect. High cholesterol and uncontrolled diabetes are two of the biggest culprits behind artery blockages. You can now check these levels at home using compact digital testers that give instant readings.

Make it a weekend ritual, just like checking your weight or watering your plants. If your levels fluctuate, don't dismiss them as "normal ageing." Schedule a health check-up every six months. Preventive vigilance is far easier than emergency recovery.

4. Watch Out For Subtle Warning Signs

Cardiac distress doesn't always mean chest pain. Sometimes, it's fatigue, dizziness, jaw discomfort, or sudden sweating. Many people mistake these as acidity or exhaustion, which delays treatment. If you feel unusually breathless during light activity, your heart may be signalling that it's struggling to keep up.

Experts say that in most cardiac arrest cases, the body gives subtle hints days or even weeks in advance.

5. Follow A Heart-Healthy Routine

Your heart thrives on consistency, not chaos. Maintain a balanced diet rich in fibre, fruits, and omega-3s, get 30 minutes of exercise daily, and prioritise 7-8 hours of sleep. But beyond that, manage stress. Chronic tension releases cortisol, which increases heart rate and blood pressure over time.

Meditation, deep breathing, or even 10 minutes of quiet each day can work wonders. The heart isn't just a muscle; it's a mirror of your lifestyle.

Your heart deserves more than concern when it fails; it deserves attention while it beats.