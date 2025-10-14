Diwali 2025 Numerology: Which Form Of Goddess Lakshmi You Truly Embody According To Your Birth Number

Gifting Scented Candles This Diwali? Here's Why Harvard-Trained Gastroenterologist Thinks It's Not Ideal! Health oi-Deepannita Das

There's something almost poetic about lighting a scented candle or incense stick during Diwali - that warm flicker, that divine aroma filling every corner of your home. It feels peaceful, grounding, and festive. For many of us, it's become a ritual - a little act of self-care or spirituality after a long day. But what if that very ritual, meant to calm your mind, is quietly hurting your body?

Here's the uncomfortable truth: those fragrant candles and agarbattis you love might be releasing the same harmful chemicals found in car exhaust.

Experts, including Dr Saurabh Sethi, AIIMS and Harvard-trained gastroenterologist, warn that burning synthetic candles can release toxins like paraffins, phthalates, and alkenes - chemicals linked to lung irritation, hormonal imbalance, and even something called 'chemical pneumonia.'

So before you gift or light another one this festive season, pause - because what smells like serenity might be silently stealing your breath.

1. It Can Be Carcenogenic

Most scented candles are made from paraffin wax, a byproduct of petroleum refining. When you light that candle, you're not just melting wax; you're releasing chemicals like toluene and benzene, both known carcinogens.

Just think! Every time you sit by that candle for a cosy evening, you're inhaling fumes that can irritate your lungs, trigger headaches, and even affect your nervous system. It's the invisible danger that no one puts on the label.

2. Fragrance Doesn't Mean Fresh Air

That 'fresh linen' or 'rose garden' scent often comes from synthetic fragrance oils, not real essential oils. These artificial scents can contain hundreds of unlisted chemicals, some of which are known endocrine disruptors. That means they can mess with your hormones, your sleep cycles, even your mood.

It's especially worrying for kids, pregnant women, or people with asthma. What smells 'relaxing' to one person might be triggering dizziness or wheezing for another.

3. Microscopic Pollutants Can Linger In Your Home

Here's something only a few people realise: scented candles release tiny black soot particles when they burn. These microscopic pollutants can linger in your home for hours, settling on your walls, furniture, and in your lungs.

During Diwali, when the air is already thick with smoke from fireworks and diyas, burning scented candles adds one more layer of pollution indoors. You might close your windows to keep out smog, but your candle could be quietly adding its own share inside.

4. It Can Trigger Allergies Or Migraines

Ever wondered why you or someone you know gets a sudden headache around certain scents? That's not just 'being sensitive.' Many people suffer from fragrance-induced migraines, sinus issues, and allergies, and scented candles are often a trigger.

In fact, studies show that exposure to synthetic fragrances can lead to nausea, eye irritation, or even skin rashes. So while you think you're gifting calm and beauty, you might actually be gifting someone a throbbing headache.

5. Eco-Luxury Isn't Always Eco-Friendly

Even the 'luxury' candles that promise clean burns and eco-friendly waxes often come in non-recyclable jars, mixed wax bases, or chemically treated wicks. Add the heavy packaging, glitter coatings, and imported fragrance oils, and your thoughtful gift suddenly has a big environmental footprint.

Ironically, something that symbolises light, love, and purity is adding to pollution, waste, and indoor toxicity.

So, What Can You Gift Instead?

If you still love the idea of light and warmth, go natural. Beeswax or soy candles scented with pure essential oils are safer and more sustainable. Or better yet, gift a handmade diya, an indoor plant, or a box of organic incense, gifts that breathe life, not fumes, into someone's home.

So, this Diwali, before wrapping up that fancy candle for a friend or colleague, pause and think. Because true celebration is when the air we breathe is as pure as the light we share.