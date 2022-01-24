Just In
- 31 min ago Expert Article: Do's And Don'ts After An Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Procedure
- 1 hr ago Venus Direct in Sagittarius On 29 January 2022: Know Its Impact On All The 12 Zodiac Signs
- 22 hrs ago 60% COVID Deaths In 'Third Wave' Among Partially Or Completely Unvaccinated: Max Study
- 1 day ago How To Use Dry Shampoo: Is It Good For Dry Hair? Can I Use It Every Day?
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs South Africa: People will get security but we will also demand performances, says Rahul Dravid
- News Europe could be headed for pandemic 'endgame': WHO
- Movies Esha Gupta On Battling COVID-19: It Has Taken A Toll On Me Mentally
- Technology Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Alleged Pricing Leaks Online
- Automobiles Ather Energy Opens Showroom In Nagpur: Fourth Ather Showroom In Maharashtra
- Finance 2 Stocks That Retired Individuals Can Buy For Long-term
- Education National Girl Child Day: History, Significance And Essay On Rashtriya Balika Diwas For Students
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In North India In Winter Of 2022
COVID-19: Staying At Isolation Facility Not Mandatory For Foreign Arrivals Testing Positive
Travellers from any country arriving in India, who test Covid positive, will not mandatorily be managed at an isolation facility from Saturday, but have to quarantine themselves at home according to protocols, authorities said.
In its revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' released on Thursday, the government said foreign arrivals, who test positive, will still have to undergo home quarantine for seven days even after they test negative, and undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India.
The revised guidelines came into effect on Saturday.
Earlier the norm was that travellers coming from any country, including those considered 'at-risk', would be managed at an isolation facility and treated according to the standard protocols, the government said.
In the revised guidelines, this clause that mandated staying at 'isolation facility' upon arrival, has been removed.
The government said still passengers found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility.
- health60% COVID Deaths In 'Third Wave' Among Partially Or Completely Unvaccinated: Max Study
- healthActive COVID-19 Cases Highest In 237 Days
- healthNano Bubbles In Blood Of Covid Patients Could Treat, Prevent Infection With Coronavirus Variants
- healthCOVID Precaution Jab: Govt Says 63% Healthcare Workers, 58% Frontline Workers, 39% Above 60 Immunised
- healthNew AI-Based Test Uses X-Rays To Detect COVID In A Few Minutes
- wellnessCOVID: Omicron Sub-Lineage BA.2 Variant Under Investigation In The UK; Dubbed 'Stealth Omicron'
- wellnessBooster Shots Won't Stop Omicron: Top Medical Experts
- healthHow To Look After Your Mental Health If You're At Home With Covid-19
- healthCOVID Vaccine Booster Provides Effective Antibody Protection Against Omicron: Lancet Study
- healthModerna Plans To Launch A Combined Booster Shot Of COVID-19-Flu-RSV By Late 2023: Things To Know
- healthNot Possible To End This Virus; Pandemic Viruses End Up Becoming Part Of Ecosystem: WHO Official
- basicsPregnant, Lactating Mothers Made Aware Of Side Effects Of Covid-19 Vaccination, Centre Tell SC