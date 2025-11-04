Winter Is Coming, And So Are Dry Lips! Try These Simple Fixes To Keep Them Plush And Smooth

From 97 To 500 In Seconds: Viral Video Shows Delhi’s Toxic Air Crisis, Doctor Urges Residents To Leave City Health oi-Deepannita Das

As the air in Delhi thickens with smog, the city's residents are once again gasping for breath - quite literally. A viral video has turned into a grim metaphor for life in India's capital.

The clip, posted by entrepreneur Kapil Dhama, shows his air quality monitor at a decent 97 AQI inside his home, doors tightly shut, four purifiers buzzing non-stop. But the moment he opens the main door - boom! The number rockets to 500 in seconds. Welcome to Delhi's winter, where stepping outside can feel like inhaling poison.

The video, which has crossed over 1.3 million views, is both shocking and relatable. 'Life has become hell in NCR,' Dhama wrote, echoing what millions are feeling.

4 purifier running 24x7 at home



Reading while all doors are closed - 100



Just opened main door and touched - 500



Life become hell in NCR and govt is busy in bihar campaign. pic.twitter.com/7b5Zg3QXea — Kapil Dhama (@kapildhama) November 1, 2025

With the city wrapped in a grey haze, and experts warning of severe health consequences, the question isn't just how bad it is - but what can you possibly do to stay safe?

Delhi's Air Quality Plunges Into The "Very Poor" Zone

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index stood at a suffocating 386 on Sunday morning, climbing rapidly from 303 the day before. Several areas like Wazirpur, Anand Vihar, and Jahangirpuri recorded 'severe' air levels above 430.

The reason? Weak northwesterly winds below 8 km/h - not strong enough to blow away trapped pollutants from vehicle emissions, construction dust, and stubble burning. Essentially, Delhi is living in its own smoke chamber.

For context:

0-50 AQI = Good (Clean air dream)

51-100 = Satisfactory

101-200 = Moderate

201-300 = Poor

301-400 = Very Poor

401-500 = Severe - and that's where Delhi currently sits.

Doctor's Stark Warning: 'Leave Delhi If You Can Afford It'

When the city's pollution becomes news across the world, it's not exaggeration - it's emergency. Dr Gopi Chand Khilnani, a senior pulmonologist and former AIIMS doctor, didn't sugarcoat his advice. Speaking to The Indian Express, he urged residents who can afford to leave Delhi to do it now.

'Those with chronic lung disease, heart disease, or the elderly should relocate for 6-8 weeks,' he said. 'Indoor and outdoor pollution together are worsening COPD, asthma, and even lung cancer cases. In the long run, pollution doesn't just destroy the lungs - it damages the heart, brain, kidneys, intestines, and weakens immunity.'

This isn't hyperbole. Doctors are reporting a rise in respiratory illnesses and even heart attacks during the post-Diwali season. Pollution is no longer a seasonal inconvenience - it's a public health disaster.

Do Air Purifiers Even Work Anymore?

That viral video raised another question - are air purifiers just modern placebo devices? According to Dr. Khilnani, air purifiers do help, but only under strict conditions. "They are effective in closed rooms when doors and windows remain shut. Their impact drops drastically if the door is opened even a few times."

So, if you're stepping in and out all day, your purifier might be working overtime for nothing. Keep it running 24x7, shut all leaks, and place one in your bedroom - where you spend the most time breathing the same air.

What You Can Do To Protect Yourself

You can't exactly stop breathing, but you can make breathing a little safer.

Wear N95 or N99 masks whenever you step outdoors - cloth masks won't cut it.

Keep doors and windows sealed during peak hours (early morning and late evening).

Run your purifier 24x7, especially in sleeping areas.

Steam inhalation and staying hydrated can help clear nasal passages irritated by smog.

Indoor plants like areca palm and snake plant may slightly help maintain oxygen balance.

Avoid outdoor workouts - jogging in Delhi air is like smoking a pack of cigarettes.

Beyond the coughing and watery eyes, pollution chips away at mental peace. Residents talk about "air anxiety" - that sense of dread when you wake up to grey skies. For parents, it's fear for their kids' lungs; for the elderly, it's survival. Delhiites now check AQI before stepping out - not the weather.