World Cerebral Palsy Day 2020: All You Need To Know About This Condition

Every year, on 6 October World Cerebral Palsy Day is observed to create awareness about cerebral palsy and how early detection of the condition can help improve a better quality of life for people with cerebral palsy. This day also brings people from all over the world to come together to recognise and celebrate the 17 million people who are living with cerebral palsy around the world.

The vision of Cerebral Palsy Day is to ensure that children and adults with cerebral palsy have the same equal rights and opportunities just like any person living in the society. The World Cerebral Palsy Day 2020 theme is 'Make Your Mark'.

Cerebral palsy (CP) is the most common physical disability in childhood. It is difficult to estimate exactly how many people have CP. However, with increasing improvements in the care of the newborns it is estimated that 3:1000 babies and 1:3 premature babies are affected. According to WHO, 15-20 per cent of the disabled and challenged children in India have CP [1].

On World Cerebral Palsy Day, we'll discuss what causes cerebral palsy, its symptoms and how it can be managed.

What Is Cerebral Palsy?

Cerebral palsy is a condition that affects muscle control and movement. It is a non progressive condition due to a one time injury to the developing brain, before, during or after birth. The condition will not get worse, although the effects of CP may change over time [2].

What Causes Cerebral Palsy? The brain development starts in early pregnancy and continues until about three years of age. As a result, any injury to the brain interferes with messaging from and to the brain and the body. During pregnancy any condition which tends to produce low birth weight will increase the likelihood of CP. During delivery and shortly thereafter, lack of oxygen or sugar to the brain, head injury, infections, bleeding or clotting in the brain may produce CP [3]. Image ref: raisingchildren.net.au Types Of Cerebral Palsy Depending on which part of the brain is injured, these children may have various difficulties. CP takes many forms, but there are three main types. People will have a mixture of these. The effects may vary from person to person [4]. Spastic CP Spasticity means the muscle tone is tight and stiff, which will limit movement. As the muscles are tight, the spasticity can be painful. Spasticity can affect different parts of the body. Hemiplegia, Monoplegia, Diplopia, Trilegiant, and Quadriplegia. Dyskinetic CP Sometimes called athetoid, choreo-athetoid or dystonic cerebral palsy. Dyskinetic CP causes uncontrolled, involuntary, sustained or intermittent muscle contractions. It may be difficult to maintain an upright position. It may be difficult to control the tongue, vocal cords and breathing. This may affect speech. Ataxic CP Ataxia is an inability to activate the correct pattern of muscles during movement. This affects balance and spatial awareness. Most people can walk but will be unsteady with shaky movements. It can also affect the speech. Mixed CP Many children will have a mix of types. Image ref: cerebralpalsyguide.com Symptoms Of Cerebral Palsy Lack of balance and muscle coordination

Slow body movement

Stiff muscles with normal reflexes

Stiff muscles with exaggerated reflexes

Tremors or involuntary movements

Variations in muscle tone, like being too stiff or floppy

Difficulty in walking

Difficulty in speaking and delayed speech development

Difficulty in eating or sucking

Excessive drooling and difficulty in swallowing

Delays in reaching motor skills milestones, such as sitting up alone, rolling over or crawling

Favoring one side of the body, such as reaching with one hand

Seizures [5] Cerebral Palsy: Associated Conditions The injury to the brain that caused CP can also cause a number of other associated conditions. Children may or may not have associated conditions [6]. Epilepsy: affects up to a third of children with CP.

Hearing impairment: in up to 8 per cent of children

Visual impairment: in up to 60 per cent of children with CP

Swallowing and eating difficulties.

Sleep difficulties.

Toilet problems.

Learning and behavioral issues: affect one in four children with CP Diagnosis Of Cerebral Palsy A child with CP will probably be delayed in reaching milestones, such as sitting, walking or talking. A baby may feel unusually stiff or floppy. A diagnosis of CP is given only after a child's progress is observed over a period of time and other conditions are ruled out. MRI of the brain is usually undertaken. Blood tests to rule out other conditions might be undertaken [7]. Image ref: radiopaedia.org Management And Support CP is not a curable condition and the word management is used more often than treatment. There is much that can be done to lessen the effects of CP and help children with CP to lead independent lives. It is easy to be overwhelmed by the number of professionals involved and different management and therapy options [8]. Therapy A lifestyle that involves regular exercise and proper nutrition (high fibre and protein rich diet) is very important including those with disabilities. Physical therapy: Aims to help people achieve their potential for physical independence and mobility. It includes exercises, correct positioning and teaching alternate ways of movement like walkers, bracing etc Occupational therapy: Designs purposeful activities to increase independence through fine motor skills. OTs help children to use adaptive equipment such as feeding, seating etc. Speech and language therapy: Aims at improving communication. Orthotics, Casts and Splints: Most children will be prescribed orthotics, casts or splints to supplement their therapy programs. These should be custom made to help provide stability, keep joints in position and help stretch muscles. Medications Medications may be prescribed for conditions associated with CP such as seizures. Sometimes drugs may be prescribed for severe spasticity, or painful spasms. Spasticity can be temporarily reduced by nerve blocking injections. Botulinum Toxin (Botox) can be injected into a spastic muscle group. This can reduce tone for several months, during which time physical therapy should continue. Surgery Orthopedic and soft tissue surgery can help to counter the effects of spasticity on the hips, legs and spine. Surgery can lengthen or transfer tendons, enabling the child to move more easily. When the child has finished growing, bone surgery may help reposition and stabilize bones. Neurosurgery involves surgery on the nerve roots in the spine, which control muscle tone. Educational support Many children with CP will also have some type of learning difficulty. Assessment by a psychologist and the support of special educators can reduce the effects of a learning difficulty. These should be instituted as early as possible, even before starting school. Most children should have an integrated education enabling them to mix with peers. They should all have an individualized education plan, which assesses the child performance, sets goals and specifies which supports are needed. The amount of support offered varies widely between school boards and individual schools in India. A good partnership between parents and educators will help children achieve their goals. A child with mild CP may need minor program adjustments, like for example if his hand control is poor a little more time to write an exam. Other children may require considerable support. Attitude It is very hurtful to have someone pat you on the head if you are sitting in a wheel chair or walk away if they cannot understand what you are saying, Prejudice and teasing can be very damaging. Children who are overprotected may also be prevented from being independent. People with CP often cite discriminatory attitudes and barriers as a greater challenge than any physical or cognitive difficulty they may have. The barriers that individuals with CP may face are often created by others. For instance someone with CP may wish to enter a building that has no wheel chair entrance, the barrier in this case is the building itself, not the person using wheel chair. Public education and policy initiatives need to be developed to be more inclusive. It is difficult to lead an independent life if public buildings, washroom and transportation facilities are not accessible. Image ref:everydayhealth.com By Dr. Pranathi Gutta, Consultant Paediatric Neurologist, KIMS Hospitals, Sec-bad