TV Actor Paras Kalnawat Reveals He Had Spondylitis And Muscle Tear During Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: What Is Spond
Paras Kalnawat, known for his role in Anupamaa, a Hindi-language television drama, recently took to Instagram to reveal that he was diagnosed with spondylitis and muscle tears in both his knees [1].
Paras posted to his Instagram account after his elimination from the dance show, "It's a win! I won millions of hearts, finally I can call myself a dancer. Being a part of India's No. 1 reality show itself is big. ..... Also i was diagnosed with spondylitis and muscle tear in both the knees but I decided not to give up because this journey was more important than my health."
What Is Spondylitis?
As an umbrella term, spondylitis refers to chronic arthritis-like disorders affecting the spine and sacroiliac region (the pelvis and lower spine). Medically termed ankylosing spondylitis, the condition is characterized by inflammation, bone fusion, and excessive bone formation of the joints as a result of the immune system attacking them [2].
Teenagers and young adults are more likely to develop certain types of spondylitis.
A common feature of all types of spondylitis is inflammation of the joints, tendons, and ligaments. Tendons attach muscles to bones, whereas ligaments attach bones together.
As a result of inflammation, bones may fuse, and excessive bone growth can occur in the spine. In severe cases, the spine may become excessively curled [3].
What Causes Spondylitis?
The traditional and the newer classification systems may be used by doctors when diagnosing spondylitis. There are six types of spondylitis recognized by the traditional system, whereas the newer system includes two broader categories that encompass all types [4].
There is no known specific cause of ankylosing spondylitis; however genetic factors appear to contribute to the condition. For example, individuals with a gene known as HLA-B27 are significantly more likely to develop ankylosing spondylitis. However, only a minority of people with this gene develop the disease [5][6].
How Is Spondylitis Treated?
Spondylitis cannot be cured, but treatments can help alleviate symptoms and manage the condition [7].
The following treatment options are available [8]:
- Inflammatory and pain-relieving medications.
- In order to maintain and improve the flexibility of the spine, physical therapy may include massage and spinal manipulation.
- Exercises to relieve joint pain and stiffness.
- Exercises to ensure the normal expansion of the chest.
- Surgical repair of severely damaged joints or correction of extreme spine curvatures is also an option in some cases. However, surgery for spondylitis is not as common as other treatment options.
