Stroke: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment

• Numbness or weakness in the arm, face and leg.

According to the CDC, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in men. It is also the leading cause of disability that mostly affects younger men aged below 44 as compared to women. The symptoms of stroke in men include slurred speech, muscle weakness and drooping on one side of the face [4] .

Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in women according to the CDC. The symptoms include pain, hallucination, general weakness, nausea or vomiting, seizures, fainting, shortness of breath, confusion and sudden changes in behaviour [5] .

Some health conditions can also increase the risk of stroke, which include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disorders, heart valve defects, sickle cell disease and diabetes.

Diagnosis Of Stroke

The doctor will first physically examine you and ask about your medical history, symptoms and what medications you take. Then a number of tests will be conducted which include the following:

• Blood tests - It is done to help check your blood sugar levels, how fast your blood clots if you have an infection and your platelet levels.

• MRI and CT scan - MRI scan can help detect damaged brain tissues and cells. A CT scan, on the other hand, will show a clear picture of the brain that shows any bleeding in the brain.

• Echocardiogram - This test can help detect clots in the heart that may have travelled to the brain and cause a stroke.

• Carotid ultrasound - This test shows the build-up of fatty deposits (plaque) and the supply of blood in the carotid arteries.

• Cerebral angiogram - This test shows whether there are any blocked arteries in the brain and neck.