Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS): Causes, Symptoms, Risk factors, Treatment And Prevention

Spread Of SARS

According to the WHO report, SARS has caused 774 deaths and infected 8096 people in 2002, the time of its first outbreak. The spread of the SARS coronavirus was mainly from the coronavirus found in bats and palm civets (also known as toddy cats). When the virus was first spread, the human body was not prepared with its antibodies as it was the first spread at the time. Hence, many people got affected at a faster rate.

According to a study, the SARS-CoV first adapt themselves in the body of the aforementioned mammals and then mutate to more deadly forms. When these mutated form of coronavirus comes in contact with humans, they infect them who in turn, spread the infection to other humans by their respiratory secretions like cough or sneeze.

Coronavirus in animals can affect humans in many ways. For example-when people eat the meat of bats, use its faeces in medicines or uses their skin in manufacturing-the virus transmits to humans easily. After coming in contact with humans, the virus first affects the lungs and cause common cold symptoms accompanied by severe respiratory problems a week later. When people sneeze or cough without any mask, the secretion of the lungs come out and spread around in the form of droplets in objects like doorbells or door handles. Touching the infected droplets and then touching the nose, allow the virus to enter your lungs and cause deadly symptoms. [2]

The SARS-CoV spread from individual to individual through respiratory secretions when it comes in contact with the mucous membranes like eyes, mouth or nose. Therefore, possibilities are that the infection can also spread through kissing, hugging, eating together or speaking with the infected person with less than 3 feet distance.

When SARS first prevailed in 2002, several control measures were taken in healthcare departments to prevent the spread of the disease in the area. The report says that around 2000 healthcare workers were infected with SARS-CoV. Also, several preventive measures were taken to prevent the spread of the virus in households, like the infected people were kept in isolation for 10 days until the symptoms go.