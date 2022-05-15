Scientists Discovered Cell Protein That Keeps Kaposi's Sarcoma Herpesvirus Dormant: All About The Cancer Type

Types Of Kaposi’s Sarcoma

There are four types of Kaposi's sarcoma:

1. Epidemic (AIDS-related) Kaposi sarcoma

Epidemic or AIDS-associated KS is the most common kind of KS, especially in the United States. People who are infected with the human immunodeficiency virus or HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, acquire this kind of KS. The virus stays in the body for a long period and weakens the immune system, leaving it vulnerable to infections such as Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus. [3]

2. Endemic (African) Kaposi sarcoma

Endemic KS, also known as African KS, affects people residing in Equatorial Africa. Infection with this sarcoma type is more common in Africa than in other parts of the world. Some of the causes of endemic KS are malaria, malnutrition and HIV. Studies also say that endemic KS is spread through saliva from mother to child. [4]

3. Classic (Mediterranean) Kaposi sarcoma

Classic KS is common among older individuals resing in the Mediterranean, Eastern European and Middle Eastern. This sarcoma type is more prevalent in men than in women. Lesions in this type do not grow as quickly as those in other types of KS, and also, new lesions do not appear as frequently. The cause is the weakening of the immune system due to old age. [5]

4. Latrogenic (transplant-related) Kaposi sarcoma

Latrogenic, or transplant-related KS, occurs when a person's immune system has been weakened following an organ transplant. The majority of transplant recipients require medicines to prevent their immune systems from rejecting or attacking the new organ. These medications may cause a weakening of the immune system and increase the risk of KS. [6]

Causes Of Kaposi's Sarcoma

The virus responsible for causing Kaposi's Sarcoma is Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV). The virus is also known as human herpesvirus 8 (HHV8), and belongs to the family of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) which is linked to many cancer types and AIDS. [7]

KSHV infects the endothelial cells or those that line blood and lymphatic vessels. The virus infects cells with genes that cause them to divide excessively and live longer. The gene also causes endothelial cells to produce new blood vessels and increase the production of inflammatory substances, all of which may lead to cancerous cells.

Many people get infected with the virus, however, not all display the symptoms. The infection is prevalent in those with the herpesvirus in their body and a compromised immune system.

The virus mainly spreads through saliva, genital fluid, sperm and also from mother to child. [8]