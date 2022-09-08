Just In
- 3 hrs ago Mercury Retrograde In Virgo 10 September 2022: Effects And Remedies On Zodiac Signs
- 3 hrs ago Ananya Panday's Neon Green Outfits: Ace The Style Like The Bollywood Diva
- 3 hrs ago Don’t Miss This Amazon Sale: Amazing Offers On Carpets And Vintage Rugs
- 5 hrs ago Happy Hindi Diwas 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Posters, Photos, Shayari, Slogans, And Whatsapp Status
Don't Miss
- News Women set internet on fire with their sizzling belly dance on 'Oo Antava' and 'Tip Tip Barsa...'
- Technology Apple Discontinues Select iPhone Models; Here’s The List
- Movies Veteran Actor Leelavathi Is Seriously Ill: KFCC President Ba Ma Harish Visits Her At Her Farmhouse
- Finance What Should You Do If Your UPI Transactions Fail?
- Travel The Harz Mountains – A Picturebook Land of Bliss
- Sports Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Draw: Hosts India in Pool D with England and Spain
- Automobiles 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched In India At Rs 15.99 Lakh - 210bhp, Bluetooth Connectivity & More
- Education xto10x surveys 50,000 startup employees to determine the 7 startup secrets that employees love
Rise In Antibiotic Resistance Among Indians Is The New Evolving Threat Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic: LANCET Study
As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps over India, affecting many and increasing mortality rates, doctors across the country are prescribing countless medications to patients who don't need them, despite the risk of developing antibiotic-resistant infections. [1]
Despite the low rate of bacterial coinfections when the first wave of COVID-19 hit the UK, too many antibiotics were prescribed, says a study published in the journal The Lancet Microbe. [2]
The question is, is the consumption of such large amounts of antibiotics signaling an evolving epidemic in the COVID-19 pandemic? Take a look at what a new study has to say.
What Is Antibiotic Resistance?
Low- and middle-income nations are disproportionately affected by the large consumption of antibiotics, leading them to antibiotic resistance. To put it simply, antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria and fungi evolve defences that allow them to survive even when exposed to antimicrobial medications. That suggests the bacteria aren't being stopped and are instead multiplying. [3]
The rise in antimicrobial resistance poses a major risk to the success of treatments for infectious diseases, cancer, organ transplants, and critical care. About 700,000 fatalities worldwide are attributed to drug-resistant diseases caused by antimicrobial resistance; without effective intervention, this is expected to rise to 10 million deaths.
Antibiotic resistance is a major problem in India, which has one of the highest age-standardized infectious illness mortality rates in all of south Asia. Nearly half of all cases of hospital-acquired infections are deadly because the Klebsiella spp. isolates are resistant to carbapenems (an antibiotic for severe bacterial infection). Klebsiella is a genus of bacteria responsible for causing hospital-related infections that include pneumonia, wounds, meningitis and surgical infections. [4]
The bacteria is also highly resistant to other antibiotics like polymyxins.
India Has Highest Antibiotic Consumption Worldwide
A 2018 research-based study says that among many low-and-middle income countries, India is the highest consumer of antibiotics. The study reveals data research conducted between 2000-2015. [5]
According to the new study, at a rate of 107 units per person, India has the highest antibiotic use worldwide, a key factor in the spread of antibiotic-resistant microbes. [6]
The antimicrobial resistance crisis in India is exacerbated by a number of factors such as:
- the widespread purchase and use of antibiotics without a prescription,
- a lack of knowledge about the risks associated with their use,
- an inability to properly diagnose infections,
- the transmission of disease between patients,
- doctors' financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry, and
- a lack of adequate healthcare facilities.
Testosterone Promotes 'Cuddling' Behaviour And Not Just Aggression: Insights From New Study
Reasons For The Rise In Antimicrobial Resistance
The Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Research Network was set up by the Indian Council of Medical Research to assess the level of resistance among seven priority infections and kick off stewardship initiatives.
- Despite efforts to improve surveillance, no clear guidelines exist for the therapeutic management of drug-resistant illnesses. This contributes to a vicious circle of incorrect medication and rising drug resistance. [7]
- Efforts like the Antibacterial Resistance Leadership Group have been launched to address clinical research into drug-resistant illnesses in a coordinated approach.
- Although these groups have greatly aided the study of drug-resistant infections by standardising data collection and reporting, the Indian population is largely overlooked.
- In addition, the majority of Indian research on drug-resistant diseases is underpowered, retrospective, conducted at a single institution, and plagued by substantial biases, reporting only a small amount of surveillance data on molecular patterns of resistance.
To remedy the dearth of clinical research on drug-resistant diseases in India, cooperation between government, academic, and commercial sector partners is essential.
What To Do
- Ethical and regulatory permission must be standardised when bringing together institutions and hospitals from different industries for large-scale studies.
- Clinical settings should prioritise evidence-based methods for the diagnosis and treatment of drug-resistant infections.
- Data created at different centres must be standardised, shared, FAIR (findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable), and centred on essential clinical outcomes.
Glucose Metabolism Is Surprisingly Normal In Cancer: Says New Study
To Conclude
Researchers and healthcare providers should pool their resources and conduct high-quality studies on the identification, evaluation, and prevention of drug-resistant infections. This may help in determining the best way to treat life-threatening infections caused by bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics.
- disorders cureTyphoid-Causing Bacteria Have Become Increasingly Resistant To Essential Antibiotics: Lancet Study
- wellnessAntibiotics Can Lead To Life-Threatening Fungal Infection Because Of Disruption To The Gut Microbiome: Expert
- wellness25 Nature's Most Powerful Antibiotics, According To Experts
- disorders cureAntibiotic-resistant Infections On The Rise, Reveals New Study
- wellnessWhat Foods Should You Eat After Taking Antibiotics?
- wellness9 Ways On How To Prevent Childhood Cancer (International Childhood Cancer Day)
- disorders cure11 Types Of Allergies In Humans That You Should Know About
- wellnessReasons Why You Get Yeast Infections Over And Over Again
- wellnessWHO Warns: World Running Out Of Antibiotics, What Next?
- wellnessAntibiotics Pose Environmental Risks, Says Study
- wellnessWhat Foods To Eat & What To Avoid When Taking Antibiotics
- basicsDon’t Overuse Antibiotics In Pregnancy!