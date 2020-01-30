8 Effective Natural Remedies For Osteoporosis Disorders Cure oi-Neha Ghosh

Osteoporosis is often called a silent disease because it slowly develops over the years and often goes unnoticed. There are no obvious symptoms for osteoporosis until a person falls and breaks a bone.

According to a study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, osteoporosis is a common condition that affects adults above the age of 50. In women, the risk of osteoporosis increases as they enter menopause.

Osteoporosis can be managed with the use of some effective natural remedies, which we are going to discuss in this article.

Natural Remedies For Osteoporosis

1. Essential oils Applying essential oils to the affected area may improve bone density and help in bone repair, thereby lowering osteoporosis-related pain. A study found that rosemary and thyme essential oil can help in the prevention of osteoporosis [1]. Mix a few drops of rosemary and thyme essential oil with a carrier oil such as coconut oil and apply on the painful areas. 2. Black cohosh Black cohosh is a herb that contains phytoestrogens that may help prevent the loss of bones. According to a study, black cohosh is effective in the prevention of post-menopausal bone loss associated with osteoporosis [2]. Note: Black cohosh has side effects, so consult your doctor before using it. 3. Exercise Exercising daily can help manage osteoporosis. Do muscle strengthening exercises such as walking, jogging, climbing stairs, swimming, yoga, and jumping rope as these exercises will help stimulate bone formation, improve balance and flexibility, lower inflammation and slow-age related bone loss [3]. Exercise for 15 minutes regularly. 4. Red clover Red clover has been linked to a low incidence of osteoporosis and menopausal symptoms. It is due to the high levels of phytoestrogenic isoflavones in red clover that can help treat osteoporosis by reducing bone loss [4]. Note: Consult a doctor before consuming red clover extract as it may interact with certain medications. 5. Sleep Having a good sleep is essential in managing osteoporosis. Studies have shown that poor sleep can interrupt with the bone repairing process and lower strength, flexibility and density of your bones and this can elevate the risk of bone fracture [5]. Ensure that you sleep 7-8 hours at night. 6. Fruits and vegetables Including fruits and vegetables rich in nutrients like calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamin C, vitamin K and protein can help prevent osteoporosis. Research studies have shown the higher intake of fruits and vegetables has been linked to a lower risk of osteoporosis [6]. Eat more citrus fruits, bananas, papaya, dark green leafy vegetables, peppers, carrots, etc. 7. Horsetail Horsetail is a medicinal plant that has been used in traditional and herbal medicines in the treatment of various diseases. Horsetail can aid in the treatment of osteoporosis because it contains a significant amount of silica and other compounds like alkaloids, phytosterols, tannin, triterpenoids and phenolics. Consuming it will help in better calcium absorption and collagen formation, thus preventing the loss of bones [7]. Horsetail can be taken in the form of tea, tincture or herbal compress. 8. Acupuncture Acupuncture therapy is used in traditional Chinese medicine wherein thin needles are inserted in specific points in the body. Studies have shown that acupuncture could be an effective treatment therapy by increasing bone mineral density [8].