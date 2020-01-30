ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    8 Effective Natural Remedies For Osteoporosis

    By

    Osteoporosis is often called a silent disease because it slowly develops over the years and often goes unnoticed. There are no obvious symptoms for osteoporosis until a person falls and breaks a bone.

    According to a study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, osteoporosis is a common condition that affects adults above the age of 50. In women, the risk of osteoporosis increases as they enter menopause.

    Osteoporosis can be managed with the use of some effective natural remedies, which we are going to discuss in this article.

    Natural Remedies For Osteoporosis

    Array

    1. Essential oils

    Applying essential oils to the affected area may improve bone density and help in bone repair, thereby lowering osteoporosis-related pain. A study found that rosemary and thyme essential oil can help in the prevention of osteoporosis [1].

    • Mix a few drops of rosemary and thyme essential oil with a carrier oil such as coconut oil and apply on the painful areas.
    Array

    2. Black cohosh

    Black cohosh is a herb that contains phytoestrogens that may help prevent the loss of bones. According to a study, black cohosh is effective in the prevention of post-menopausal bone loss associated with osteoporosis [2].

    Note: Black cohosh has side effects, so consult your doctor before using it.

    Array

    3. Exercise

    Exercising daily can help manage osteoporosis. Do muscle strengthening exercises such as walking, jogging, climbing stairs, swimming, yoga, and jumping rope as these exercises will help stimulate bone formation, improve balance and flexibility, lower inflammation and slow-age related bone loss [3].

    • Exercise for 15 minutes regularly.
    Array

    4. Red clover

    Red clover has been linked to a low incidence of osteoporosis and menopausal symptoms. It is due to the high levels of phytoestrogenic isoflavones in red clover that can help treat osteoporosis by reducing bone loss [4].

    Note: Consult a doctor before consuming red clover extract as it may interact with certain medications.

    Array

    5. Sleep

    Having a good sleep is essential in managing osteoporosis. Studies have shown that poor sleep can interrupt with the bone repairing process and lower strength, flexibility and density of your bones and this can elevate the risk of bone fracture [5].

    Ensure that you sleep 7-8 hours at night.

    Array

    6. Fruits and vegetables

    Including fruits and vegetables rich in nutrients like calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamin C, vitamin K and protein can help prevent osteoporosis. Research studies have shown the higher intake of fruits and vegetables has been linked to a lower risk of osteoporosis [6].

    • Eat more citrus fruits, bananas, papaya, dark green leafy vegetables, peppers, carrots, etc.
    Array

    7. Horsetail

    Horsetail is a medicinal plant that has been used in traditional and herbal medicines in the treatment of various diseases. Horsetail can aid in the treatment of osteoporosis because it contains a significant amount of silica and other compounds like alkaloids, phytosterols, tannin, triterpenoids and phenolics. Consuming it will help in better calcium absorption and collagen formation, thus preventing the loss of bones [7].

    • Horsetail can be taken in the form of tea, tincture or herbal compress.
    Array

    8. Acupuncture

    Acupuncture therapy is used in traditional Chinese medicine wherein thin needles are inserted in specific points in the body. Studies have shown that acupuncture could be an effective treatment therapy by increasing bone mineral density [8].

    More OSTEOPOROSIS News

    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue