Myostatin Related Muscle Hypertrophy: A Rare Condition Of Bulging Muscles Hypertrophy

Myostatin Related Muscle Hypertrophy: A Rare Condition Of Bulging Muscles

Myostatin-related muscle hypertrophy (MMH) is a rare condition that results in decreased body fat and increased muscle size. People with the condition tend to have double the normal amount of muscle mass in their bodies. [1]

The condition is not known to cause any medical issues.

The first human case of MMH was documented in 2000 in a German boy, but was not reported in medical literature until 2004. [2]

Causes Of Myostatin Related Muscle Hypertrophy

Myostatin is a signalling molecule that is encoded by the MSTN gene. The gene helps regulate muscle growth, ensuring that it grows normally and not too large. The MSTN gene is active in movement muscles (skeletal muscles) both before and after birth.

Myostatin-related muscle hypertrophy is caused by mutations in the MSTN gene that result in reduced formation of myostatin, leading to muscle tissue overgrowth. [3]

The gene is also known as the "Hercules gene".

Symptoms Of Myostatin Related Muscle Hypertrophy

According to studies, Myostatin Related Muscle Hypertrophy is not known to cause any clinical signs and symptoms, apart from bulging muscles, and people with the condition usually have normal body functions. [4]

Risk Factors Of Myostatin Related Muscle Hypertrophy

The primary risk factor for myostatin related muscle hypertrophy is a mutated gene. People who have a mutation in both copies of the MSTN gene (homozygotes) have increased muscle mass and strength significantly. People who have a mutation in one copy of the MSTN gene (heterozygotes) also have increased muscle bulk to a lesser extent.

Other risk factors include muscle damage, mechanical tension and metabolic stress in exercise-induced hypertrophy. [5]

Complications Of Myostatin Related Muscle Hypertrophy

The condition is not known to cause any physical symptoms. It is rather a superhuman condition in which people may enjoy showing off their muscle mass and gain public attention. The condition is present in both men and women. [6]

Diagnosis Of Myostatin Related Muscle Hypertrophy

Some of the diagnostic methods for myostatin related muscle hypertrophy are:

Ultrasonography: It helps show the cross-sectional plane of muscles to evaluate whether they are above or below the mean depending on age. [7]

It helps show the cross-sectional plane of muscles to evaluate whether they are above or below the mean depending on age. [7] DEXA scan: To measure skeletal muscle mass. [8]

To measure skeletal muscle mass. [8] Physical appearance: The condition can easily be examined by looking at the physical appearance of the person.

The condition can easily be examined by looking at the physical appearance of the person. Genetic testing: It helps find the mutated gene responsible for the condition.

Treatments For Myostatin Related Muscle Hypertrophy

People with MMH usually love their muscle mass, but those who want to lose their muscle mass for reasons like muscles giving a bulky look or wanting to look slim and maintain strength, can try some workouts and dietary methods.

Some of these methods include:

Workout: It includes cardio exercises like running, swimming or biking.

Diet: Consuming foods less in protein and carbs as they tend to increase muscles. The diet should also be low in calories.

To Conclude

As myostatin related muscle hypertrophy is a genetic condition, losing muscle mass is not an easy task. This is why a proper genetic counseling and losing muscle mass under supervision of an expert is needed, so that you don't miss out on important exercises and diets and lose muscle mass in unhealthy ways.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 13:31 [IST]