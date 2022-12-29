Year Ender 2022: All The Major Diseases Reported In 2022 Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

Since the advent of COVID at the cessation of the year 2019, there have been several reports of disease outbreaks all over the world.

Experts suggest that the sudden spike in the variety of diseases, some extremely severe in nature, are majorly due to the rapidly declining climate status and another reason could be the fact that people started paying more attention to every other news linked to any form disease outbreak [1][2].

All The Major Diseases Reported In 2022

1. COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID began in 2019, however, it continued to wreak havoc throughout the following years. In 2022, several reports of COVID variants emerging emerged, including the BF.7 variant. Experts estimate that this latest COVID variant may lead to an increase in cases by January 2023 [1].

2. Sudan ebolavirus

The Sudan ebolavirus is a member of the genus Ebolavirus, family Filoviridae, order Mononegavirales. This virus was first identified in Sudan in November.

3. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

A respiratory syncytial virus, also known as a human respiratory syncytial virus or a human orthopneumovirus, is a common, contagious virus that causes respiratory tract infections in humans.

4. Group A streptococcal infection

There are many types of infections caused by the bacteria group A Streptococcus (group A strep). Learn about some of these infections, including symptoms, risk factors, treatment options, and how to prevent them. It is a very serious disease that continues to persist in India and the United Kingdom.

5. C. diphtheriae

Infections resulting from diphtheria are caused by bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheriae, which produce toxins. Diphtheria can cause difficulty breathing, heart rhythm problems, and even death if left untreated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccines for infants, children, teens, and adults to prevent diphtheria. Seven European countries have reported 92 cases of diphtheria among migrants as of 26 September 2022.

6. Lumpy skin disease

Approximately 20 lakh animals in 251 districts across 15 states have been affected by lumpy skin disease, according to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. It is not believed that lumpy skin disease can be transmitted to humans, nor does it affect milk or meat, according to Sachindra Pratap Singh, the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Commissioner.

7. Monkeypox

A monkeypox infection is a potentially serious viral illness that starts with a flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes, followed by a rash that appears on the face and body. In India, monkeypox was first reported in Kerala. In November, the latest cases of monkeypox were reported in the United Kingdom.

8. Rift valley fever

The Rift Valley Fever (RVF) virus has been found in human cells, a virologist said; according to media reports WHO lists RVF as a priority disease likely to cause epidemics in the near future. Rift Valley fever is a viral disease common in domesticated animals in sub-Saharan Africa, including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats, and camels. RVF can be transmitted by contact with the blood, body fluids, or tissues of infected animals or by mosquito bites. Transmission from person to person is not documented.

9. Rhinovirus

Rhinovirus (RV) is an RNA virus that causes more than 50 per cent of human upper respiratory tract infections worldwide. In conjunction with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, RV is one of the leading causes of viral bronchiolitis in infants and the most common cause of wheezing in children between the ages of one and two years old.

10. Enterovirus

Enterovirus is a virus that enters the body through the mouth and is absorbed through the intestines. In most cases, enterovirus infections do not cause symptoms or cause only a mild fever.