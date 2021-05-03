COVID-19: 7 Tests You MUST Take After Recovering From Coronavirus Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

For most (mild) COVID-19 cases, the recovery takes around two weeks and about a month for people with a severe infection. As the infection continues to spread without a halt in the country, experts are advising recovered patients at this time to get vaccinated when they can, and more importantly, take care of their health.

Post-COVID care is important. Why? Because the coronavirus can do a lot of damage to your body. If your infection was moderate to severe, the virus might have affected your respiratory system [1].

Even people with the mild infection must be alert in the post-infection stage because symptoms of other health issues triggered by the coronavirus may surface because as your body becomes weak from fighting the SARS-CoV-2 virus, leaving you to feel drained and lethargic - increasing your risk of other illnesses [2].

So, recovered patients must continue to monitor their health and avoid the risk of additional concerns. According to experts, the below mentioned post-recovery tests are recommended for patients.

Tests You Must Take After Recovering From COVID-19

1. Glucose And Cholesterol Test

A complete cholesterol test is also called a lipid panel or lipid profile. It can be used to measure the amount of good and bad cholesterol and triglycerides, a type of fat, in your blood [3]. For someone who recovered from COVID-19, a glucose and cholesterol test can help detect any inflammation and clotting, fluctuations, and flare-up. Getting this test is crucial if you have pre-existing conditions such as type-1, type-2 diabetes, cholesterol or are at the risk of cardiac complications.

2. Neuro-function Test

COVID-19 patients have been reporting neurological and psychological symptoms weeks and months after recovery [4]. Women over the age of 40 are increasingly prone to these risks. They may show symptoms such as brain fog, anxiety, tremors, dizziness and fatigue. Carrying our neuro-function tests such as an EEG, MRI, Electrodiagnostic tests, such as electromyography (EMG) and nerve conduction velocity (NCV), or other tests prescribed by your doctor can help detect any neurological issues that may impact an individual's daily functioning.

3. Chest Scan

An HRCT scan or a High-Resolution Computed Tomography scan are being advised by doctors [5]. While doctors say that most people's lungs recover well after the infection, high levels of involvement and viral infection could leave many dependent on external oxygenation and respiratory support. Undergoing chest scans can help detect any complications.

4. Vitamin D Test

Vitamin D is a nutrient essential for healthy bones and teeth and immune function [6]. Taking an actual test like the vitamin D test would give help deal with any deficiency if needed. Because studies have shown that vitamin D supplementation could be crucial during recovery and may even help speed up recovery.

5. Complete Blood Count (CBC) Test

The complete blood count (CBC) is a group of tests that evaluate the cells that circulate in the blood, including red blood cells (RBCs), white blood cells (WBCs), and platelets. Undergoing a CBC test can help you understand how your body has responded to the COVID infection and help understand whether you need any additional health assistance post-recovery [7].

6. IgG Antibody Test

Antibody or serology tests look for antibodies in your blood to determine if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition to that, choosing the level of antibodies can help give a better picture of one's immune system and eligibility for plasma donation [8]. In case you are donating plasma, get a test done within a month of recovery.

7. Heart Imaging And Cardiac Screenings

Some of the most common post-COVID recovery problems reported are widespread inflammation in the body, which causes weakening and damage of essential heart muscles and arrhythmias, leading to complications such as myocarditis - one of the most common post-COVID recovery symptoms [9]. People who complain of chest pain as their COVID symptom should take special precautions and schedule tests.

On A Final Note...

Even after recovery, you need to give your body time [10]. Take plenty of rest, have a nutritious diet, exercise a little every day, play memory games, check your blood oxygen levels, and above all, watch out for any symptoms such as shortness of breath, tightness in the chest, and warm flushes (consult a doctor right away); and practise physical distancing and other safety measures against COVID-19.

