Coronavirus Symptoms In COVID Negative Person: Never Ignore These Symptoms Even If You Have Tested Negative

Since its advent in December 2019, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused 3,123,687 deaths, affecting over 147,835,359 people globally. Covid-19 can affect anyone, causing symptoms ranging from mild to very severe. In India, the novel coronavirus cases account for 17,313,163, with 195,123 deaths reported.

Experts say that India is suffocating in the vicious second wave. An acute oxygen shortage is raising more fears, resulting in Delhi's highest court publicly criticising the central government for its handling of the oxygen crisis.

Recent reports show that many are testing negative and being misdiagnosed even while showing symptoms of the virus. While the RT-PCR test is the gold standard for testing, recent reports suggest a 'false negative' is a possibility.

That is because even though RT-PCR tests are effective in detecting the virus, no test is 100 per cent accurate and the results, too, depend on a range of factors [1]. Read on to know about Coronavirus Symptoms In COVID Negative Person.

Coronavirus Symptoms To Watch Out For Even If Tested Negative

Suppose your RT-PCR test came out negative, but you are still feeling not alright, isolate yourself and monitor yourself for the following symptoms [2][3].

Loss of sense of smell and taste.

Sore throat with continuous coughs and a worsening fever.

Fever and chills that doesn't subside even after having pain-relieving medicines and continues to worsen.

Severe fatigue that is difficult to deal with.

Gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhoea and nausea, which can lead to severe abdominal cramps and vomiting.

How Accurate Are The COVID Tests?

Some of the most commonly used COVID tests are Molecular (RT-PCR) tests, COVID-19 Antibody Tests and COVID-19 Antigen Tests, and the RT-PCR test is currently considered to be the most accurate [4]. However, experts have stated that the RT-PCR tests only have a 60 per cent rate of sensitivity, much of which depends on whether the patient has been swabbed right. Since the second wave, there have been many reports that false negatives are very prevalent amongst people experiencing some of the most common symptoms of COVID-19.

As a response, experts have stated that there can be many reasons behind why one can test negative.

Why Are People Testing COVID Negative Despite Having Symptoms?

Below mentioned are some of the reasons that can lead to a wrong test result [5][6]:

RT-PCR tests are effective in detecting the virus but only have a 60 per cent rate of sensitivity .

. If one gets tested too early , there is a chance that the test would not be accurate.

, there is a chance that the test would not be accurate. Reports claim that the new coronavirus variants might not be getting detected through basic testing kits .

. One of the leading reasons for false reports is simply human error. That is, RT-PCR testing depends on the time the swab has been taken, how it was taken, and the time it was detected and analysed in the labs. If a swab is not inserted well, it will fail to collect the correct viral load if the collected sample or test is not transported or stored well.

What Should You Do If You Test COVID Negative But Still Show Symptoms?

If individuals continue to exhibit symptoms with a negative RT-PCR report, they should do the following [7]:

Stay in isolation until one fully feels better

Keep an oximeter and thermometer handy

Check symptoms regularly

Note: If you go for retesting, it is advisable to do so after 3 to 4 days post the first test.

*Important Note*: If your blood oxygen levels (SpO2) fall below 91 per cent, consider immediate hospitalisation.

On A Final Note...

In the midst of the surging pandemic, the common people, activists and social media influencers have overtaken the role of the authorities, where they continually and regularly share and update COVID resources for the ones in need.