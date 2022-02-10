India's 1st Covid Nasal Spray FabiSpray For Treating Adult COVID-19 Patients Launched: Read Details Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched a Nasal Spray containing Nitric Oxide, named FabiSpray, in India to treat adult patients suffering from COVID-19. While addressing the nation in June 2021, Narendra Modi highlighted the government's new efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, he had stated that research is underway to develop nasal vaccines as an alternative to vaccines [1].

In addition, it was stated that the development of a nasal vaccine could assist India's anti-COVID vaccination drive. The use of an intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 was discussed by several experts in February 2021 [2].

India's 1st Covid Nasal Spray FabiSpray: What You Need To Know

The pharma company introduced the nasal spray in partnership with SaNOtize. According to Glenmark, the phase 3 trial in India demonstrated a reduction in viral load of 94 per cent in 24 hours and 99 per cent in 48 hours. In addition, Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) was safe and well-tolerated in COVID-19 patients. NONS will be marketed under the name FabiSpray by Glenmark [3].

In adult patients with COVID-19 who are at high risk of progression of their disease, Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray) will be useful.

According to Glenmark, Fabispray is a Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) formulated to eliminate COVID-19 in the upper respiratory tract.

Glenmark has received approval from India's drug regulatory agency, Drugs Controller General of India, to manufacture and market Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray as part of the accelerated approval process.

The retail price of a 25 ml unit of the spray will be Rs 850, as per initial reports. A prescription from a registered medical practitioner will be required for its purchase.

Based on studies conducted at the Utah State University, NONS is capable of killing 99.9 per cent of the SARS-Cov-2 virus, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Epsilon variants within two minutes [4].

NONS, when sprayed over nasal mucosa, creates a physical and chemical barrier that prevents the virus from incubating and spreading to the lungs, according to the company. It has proven anti-microbial properties and has been shown to have a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2.

FabiSpray has been developed for the treatment of patients suffering from Covid-19 who have a high risk of disease progression.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd's Chief Commercial Officer, Robert Crockart, described the spray as an effective and safe antiviral treatment for COVID-19, adding, "we are confident it will offer patients a much needed and timely therapeutic option" [5].

Phase 3 clinical trials conducted in India demonstrated a reduction in viral load of 94 per cent in 24 hours and 99 per cent in 48 hours.

As a result of new emerging variants with high transmissibility, NONS provides a useful weapon in India's fight against COVID-19, according to Dr Monika Tandon, Senior VP and Head of Clinical Development at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd [6].

Nitric Oxide Spray (NONS) For COVID-19

A molecule produced by the human body, nitric oxide, is essential for an individual's overall health as it promotes blood circulation and allows the nutrients and oxygen to pass through the body [7].

Nitric oxide nasal spray or NONS demonstrated prolonged viral clearance in COVID-19 patients, and the virus was no longer viable after 15 days post-onset of symptoms.

The NONS prevents mild COVID infection from progressing to moderate/severe disease, as per the findings in a phase II trial study by the GMCH.

As per the manufacturer (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals), those who tested RT-PCR positive up to 48 hours ago can get themselves cured by using this spray six times a day, for three days - however, more data is required on this.

What Is A Nasal Vaccine? Is It Effective Against COVID? How Is It Different From Injected Vaccine?

How Does Nasal Sprays For COVID-19 Work?

Nasal vaccines are sprayed into the nostrils, unlike the injected vaccines that are injected into the skin with the help of needles. Therefore, intranasal vaccination can be done with the help of a syringe with no needle, a nasal spray, liquid medicine or special aerosol delivery [8].

As the primary entry spot of the coronavirus is through the nose, the vaccine then intercepts the virus, causing your immune system to make proteins in your blood and in your nose to combat the virus. In addition to warding off the virus, the vaccine also prevents the virus from multiplying.

If the virus can be stopped from entering at this point, it will not get into the lungs to cause damage. Moreover, if an effective mucosal immune response is generated, it could prevent the coronavirus infection from the outset.

On A Final Note...

The researchers concluded that using Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray early in COVID 19 infection resulted in a reduction of viral load and acceleration of RT-PCR negativity. Moreover, NONS reduces viral load to reduce the chain of transmission. Additionally, NONS is a safe topical treatment, making this an attractive therapeutic option.

Do you need a doctor's prescription for FabiSpray? Yes. A prescription from a registered medical practitioner will be required for its purchase. What is the price for India's 1st Covid Nasal Spray FabiSpray? The retail price of a 25 ml unit of the spray will be Rs 850, as per initial reports.