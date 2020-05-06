7 Home Remedies To Treat Athlete’s Foot

Neem has potent antifungal, antibacterial and antiseptic properties that have been shown effective against a variety of skin diseases including athlete's foot. Neem extract showed toxicity to cultures of 14 common fungi, including trichophyton, the fungi responsible for causing athlete's foot [1] .

Tea tree oil contains antibacterial, antiseptic and antifungal properties. A study published in the Australian Journal of Dermatologyfound the effectiveness of tea tree oil solution in the treatment of athlete's foot. The study results showed that patients who applied the tea tree oil solution twice daily to affected areas for four weeks significantly reduced athlete's foot [2] .

Garlic has medicinal properties and its health benefits are immense, which helps treat a number of health conditions including athlete's foot. Garlic contains a compound called ajoene that has been shown to treat athlete's foot for a short-term [3] .

Bitter orange has been used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat nausea, indigestion and constipation. The antifungal activity of bitter orange oil has been shown to fight various dermatophyte species [4] .

Green tea possesses epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a phenolic antioxidant that is known to exhibit antifungal activity that can effectively fight the fungi that causes athletes' foot.

Baking soda is an effective home remedy to ease the symptoms of athlete's foot because it has antifungal properties that can fight the fungi.

7. Talcum powder

Talcum powder can reduce the itchiness and burning sensation in the affected area and it will also keep the area dry and clean. This will make the fungi difficult to thrive because it spreads when there is excess moisture.

Apply talcum powder directly to the affected area twice or thrice a day.

Note: Although the home remedies can ease the symptoms of athlete's foot, it may not eradicate the fungus completely. Consult a doctor before you try out these home remedies.

Common FAQs

1. How do you get rid of athlete's foot fast?

A. Sprinkle talcum powder on your feet and in your shoes before wearing it. Use antifungal creams prescribed by your doctor to prevent the fungus from recurring again.

2. Does vinegar kill athlete's foot?

A. Vinegar has antifungal properties that may help fight fungal infections. However, it is important that you consult a doctor before you use this as a treatment for athlete's foot.

3. What is the strongest treatment for athlete's foot?

A. Over-the-counter antifungal creams can help treat athlete's foot. Apply it as directed by your physician.

4. Does athlete's foot smell?

A. Fungal infections such as athlete's foot can cause bad foot odour. If you are wearing closed shoes, apply talcum powder on your feet to prevent bad foot odour.

5. How do you get rid of athlete's foot in the bathroom?

A. Wash your bed linen, towel, socks and other clothes that come in contact with your feet. Soak them in hot water and wash them.