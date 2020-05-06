ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7 Home Remedies To Treat Athlete’s Foot

    By

    Athlete's foot (tinea pedis) is a fungal infection that occurs in between the toes. It most commonly occurs in people whose feet have become sweaty due to wearing of tight-fitting shoes. Athlete's foot appears as a scaly rash and causes itchy, burning or stinging sensation in the area.

    In some cases, people suffering from athlete's foot can also experience ulcers or blisters, which can be painful. There are certain home remedies that can help ease the symptoms of athlete's foot and lower the intensity of burning and itching sensation.

    Have a look at the home remedies for athlete's foot.

    Array

    1. Neem

    Neem has potent antifungal, antibacterial and antiseptic properties that have been shown effective against a variety of skin diseases including athlete's foot. Neem extract showed toxicity to cultures of 14 common fungi, including trichophyton, the fungi responsible for causing athlete's foot [1].

    • Apply neem oil directly to the affected area two to three times a day.
    Array

    2. Tea tree oil

    Tea tree oil contains antibacterial, antiseptic and antifungal properties. A study published in the Australian Journal of Dermatologyfound the effectiveness of tea tree oil solution in the treatment of athlete's foot. The study results showed that patients who applied the tea tree oil solution twice daily to affected areas for four weeks significantly reduced athlete's foot [2].

    • Mix small amounts of tea tree oil with a carrier oil and apply to the affected area twice a day.
    Array

    3. Garlic

    Garlic has medicinal properties and its health benefits are immense, which helps treat a number of health conditions including athlete's foot. Garlic contains a compound called ajoene that has been shown to treat athlete's foot for a short-term [3].

    • Apply garlic extract to the affected area twice a day.
    Array

    4. Bitter orange

    Bitter orange has been used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat nausea, indigestion and constipation. The antifungal activity of bitter orange oil has been shown to fight various dermatophyte species [4].

    • Apply bitter orange oil to the affected area three times a day.
    Array

    5. Green tea

    Green tea possesses epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a phenolic antioxidant that is known to exhibit antifungal activity that can effectively fight the fungi that causes athletes' foot.

    • In lukewarm water add some green tea and soak your feet in it for few minutes.
    Array

    6. Baking soda

    Baking soda is an effective home remedy to ease the symptoms of athlete's foot because it has antifungal properties that can fight the fungi.

    • In a bucket of lukewarm water, add half a cup of baking soda.
    • Soak your feet in it for 15 minutes twice a day.
    Array

    7. Talcum powder

    Talcum powder can reduce the itchiness and burning sensation in the affected area and it will also keep the area dry and clean. This will make the fungi difficult to thrive because it spreads when there is excess moisture.

    • Apply talcum powder directly to the affected area twice or thrice a day.

    Note: Although the home remedies can ease the symptoms of athlete's foot, it may not eradicate the fungus completely. Consult a doctor before you try out these home remedies.

    Common FAQs

    1. How do you get rid of athlete's foot fast?

    A. Sprinkle talcum powder on your feet and in your shoes before wearing it. Use antifungal creams prescribed by your doctor to prevent the fungus from recurring again.

    2. Does vinegar kill athlete's foot?

    A. Vinegar has antifungal properties that may help fight fungal infections. However, it is important that you consult a doctor before you use this as a treatment for athlete's foot.

    3. What is the strongest treatment for athlete's foot?

    A. Over-the-counter antifungal creams can help treat athlete's foot. Apply it as directed by your physician.

    4. Does athlete's foot smell?

    A. Fungal infections such as athlete's foot can cause bad foot odour. If you are wearing closed shoes, apply talcum powder on your feet to prevent bad foot odour.

    5. How do you get rid of athlete's foot in the bathroom?

    A. Wash your bed linen, towel, socks and other clothes that come in contact with your feet. Soak them in hot water and wash them.

    More HOME REMEDIES News

    Read more about: home remedies athlete’s foot
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 12:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue