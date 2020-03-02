13 Effective Home Remedies For Bleeding Gums Disorders Cure oi-Neha Ghosh

Bleeding gum is common and one may notice it after brushing their teeth or flossing. Bleeding gum is most commonly caused due to the build-up of tartar or plaque, which irritates the lining of the sensitive gums causing it to bleed.

Other causes of bleeding gums include using dental floss improperly, using a hard or worn toothbrush, not brushing your teeth regularly, gingivitis and taking certain medicines.

Although bleeding gums are usually not serious, the gums tend to become tender and swollen. Here, we provide you with some home remedies that can stop bleeding gums.

1. Ice pack Applying an ice pack on the bleeding gums can soothe minor mouth injuries, such as a cut or scrape and it will help reduce pain and swelling. Apply an ice pack on the bleeding gums for 10 minutes.

Do this several times a day. 2. Salt water rinse Salt contains anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that reduce the pain and swelling. Rinsing the mouth with salt water will help kill the harmful bacteria that is causing your gums to bleed [2]. Add ½ teaspoon of salt to a glass of water.

Swish the salt water around the mouth for a few minutes and spit it out.

Do this several times a day. 3. Manuka honey Manuka honey has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties that can combat bacterial infections caused by gingivitis. It will furthermore help lower the pain and swelling of the gums [3]. Take a little bit of honey on your fingertips and massage it gently on your gums. 4. Green tea Drinking green tea can reduce the severity of bleeding gums. It is due to the presence of a natural antioxidant called catechin in green tea that can reduce the body's inflammatory response to the bacteria in the mouth [4]. Drink 3 to 4 cups of green tea daily. 5. Turmeric Turmeric contains a polyphenol compound called curcumin, which has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can lower the pain and inflammation caused by bleeding gums [5]. Apply turmeric paste on the bleeding gum and keep it for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off and repeat this twice a day. 6. Oil pulling Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice that involves swishing coconut oil in the mouth for 10 to 15 minutes. This process draws out bacteria that live in the mouth. Coconut oil contains anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties which are good for treating bleeding gums and help prevent the recurrence of plaque in the mouth [6]. Swish coconut oil in the mouth for 10 to 15 minutes and then spit it out.

Do this twice a day. 7. Eat crunchy vegetables Consuming crunchy veggies such as carrots and celery can help reduce the plaque in your teeth, may be because they are rich in fibre and water that can help keep your teeth clean. The crunchiness can eliminate food residue from the teeth, thereby preventing gum problems. Eat a bowl of carrots and celery daily. 8. Milk Milk is a good source of calcium that can help strengthen your teeth and gums and stop bleeding. Drink a glass of cold milk daily to reduce and soothe the inflammation caused by bleeding gums. 9. Clove oil Clove oil contains a compound called eugenol that possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help prevent plaque and lower inflammation. Mix 2 drops of clove oil with 1 teaspoon of coconut oil.

Dab a cotton ball into the mixture and apply it to your bleeding gums.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes. 10. Cinnamon oil The antibacterial activity of cinnamon oil has the potent ability to fight against bacteria that causes dental plaque [7]. Mix 2 drops of cinnamon oil with 1 teaspoon of coconut oil.

Dab a cotton ball into the mixture and apply it to your bleeding gums.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes. 11. Consume green leafy veggies Eat green leafy vegetables such as lettuce, spinach and kale as they are high in vitamin K. Vitamin K helps in blood clotting and people who are low in vitamin K have more bleeding than usual. Make a salad that includes all the green-leafy veggies. 12. Hydrogen peroxide mouthwash Hydrogen peroxide has antibacterial properties that may help treat gum disease by removing plaque and stopping the bleeding of the gums. Rinse your mouth with hydrogen peroxide mouthwash. Note: Consult a doctor before using it. 13. Aloe vera The anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera can help lower inflammation and plaque-induced gingivitis, which is one of the causes of bleeding gums [9]. Take ½ teaspoon of aloe vera gel on your fingertips and apply it on the bleeding gums.

Do this twice a day. Tips To Prevent Bleeding Gums Use a toothbrush that has soft bristles.

Floss regularly

Quit smoking

Avoid eating processed and sugary foods

Reduce your stress level Common FAQs Why do my gums bleed so easily? A build-up of plaque around the teeth leads to inflamed gums, which starts bleeding when you brush or floss your teeth. Are Bleeding gums dangerous? Bleeding gums usually do not pose any serious health risk, however, it should be treated on time so that it doesn't become worse which can be dangerous for your gums and teeth. How can I make my gums healthy again? Go for regular dental check-ups, floss daily, brush twice a day, use fluoride toothpaste and quit smoking. What vitamins are good for gums? Vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, vitamin D, iron and calcium are good for healthy teeth and gums.