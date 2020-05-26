Head Lice: How Do They Spread? Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention

How Head Lice Spread

Head lice usually spread by close contact with the infected person. They are common in crowded and unhygienic areas. Pets such as cats and dogs are not involved in spreading the head lice. Children between the age 3-11 years, especially girls are likely to get infected with head lice and spread that to their family members.

There are several ways by which a child contracts these parasitic insects, such as personal contact during sports activities, wearing infected clothes (hats or scarves), lying on infected person's bed or pillow and using their headphones, combs or towels. [1]

Head lice eggs or nits are frequently found behind the ears and near the neckline. They tend to appear darker if the host has darker hair. While sucking the blood, they inject saliva to prevent blood from clotting and feeds easily. This leads to itching sensation on the scalp. Also, female lice secrete a glue-like substance that help their eggs to remain attached in the scalp.

Head lice cannot fly or jump but they can move quickly between hairs, thanks to their six legs. They need a human host to survive and if they fall out from the head, they can die within two days.

Though head lice are considered a sign of poor hygiene, it always does not mean that you stay dirty. Sometimes, just a simple head-to-head contact may allow the lice to transmit to another person, no matter how clean is their hair.