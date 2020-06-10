Folliculitis (Infected Hair Follicles): Is It A Major Concern? Causes, Symptoms And Treatments

Types Of Folliculitis

There are four main types of folliculitis. They include:

1. Bacterial folliculitis (BFC): It is caused mainly due to Staphylococcus aureus bacteria. BFC is characterised by itchy and white pus-filled bumps. [1]

2. Pseudomonas folliculitis (PFC): It is also known as hot tub folliculitis caused mainly due to pseudomonas bacteria found in hot tubs or heated pools which are not properly chlorinated.

3. Pseudofolliculitis barbae (PB): It is also known as barber's itch. PB is mainly a skin irritation caused due to ingrown hair after shaving or bikini wax. They appear like a dark and raised scars. [2]

4. Pityrosporum folliculitis (PRFC): It is caused by a specific genus of yeast that infects the hair follicles. It recurs are regular intervals mostly in oily parts of the body. The bumps are itchy and look similar to acne.