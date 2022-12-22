COVID 19: Omicron Subvariant BF.7 Symptoms, Transmissibility & Precautions Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

Several cases of Omicron variant BF.7, which has been linked to the rise in Covid-19 cases in China, have been reported in India, the Union Health Ministry highlighted.

One case has been traced to Odisha, while two have been found in Gujarat. In Gujarat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad have been reported to have been infected with BF.7 [1].

Omicron Subvariant BF.7: Everything You Should Know

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5. According to reports, it has a short incubation period. It can also cause re-infection and can even infect people who have been vaccinated.

A study published in Cell Host and Microbe has found that the BF.7 variant has 4.4-fold higher neutralization resistance than the original Wuhan virus. This indicates that antibodies generated by vaccination are not sufficient to neutralize the virus [2].

As with other omicron variants, symptoms of BF.7 include fever, sore throat, runny nose. The prevalence of pneumonia with the BF.7 variant is definitely lower, especially among elderly individuals or those with underlying conditions. There have been no reports of too many hospitalizations with Omicron, and early data from countries that are experiencing BF.7 also indicate that the mortality rate is very low [3].

Omicron Bf.7 Variant Symptoms

Omicron Bf.7 Variant Precautions

With Christmas and New Year celebrations approaching, it is more important than ever to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Wearing a mask, distancing yourself from others, and washing your hands are all steps that can be taken in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The common cold, cough, and other seasonal illnesses are also common during these months in India. However, you should not ignore these symptoms. Get a COVID test immediately, and practice self-isolation [5].

Is The New Omicron Bf.7 Variant Severe?

There is no doubt that BF.7 is another variant of Omicron that has a very fast transmission rate, just like other variants. A number of studies indicate that this variant does not have a high mortality rate, but it does certainly transmit at a faster rate than its other variants. As a result of a variety of factors, including a person's immunity and pre-existing co-morbidities, mortality and hospitalization rates in India are very low [6].

Should I Take A Fourth Vaccination For The New Omicron BF.7?

There is a suspicion that this Omicron BF.7 outbreak will kill one million people in China alone. The symptoms remain the same as any other upper respiratory infection such as fever, cough, sore throat, and running nose. It is also likely that people will be protected if they receive three to four doses of the vaccine. Therefore, it is very important that everyone be more vigilant and responsive when taking COVID vaccines [7][8].

Experts suggest that a fourth vaccine might be helpful in preventing this serious gruesome scenario. Even if a person infected with this virus is asymptomatic, it can be transmitted to 10-18 individuals by the infected individual.

Experts advise that everyone must remain vigilant, follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, and avoid travelling as much as possible.

