Just In
- 1 hr ago National Mathematics Day 2022 Know Date, History, Significance Of Srinivasa Ramanujan Birth Anniversary
- 2 hrs ago National Mathematics Day 2022: Interesting Facts About Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan
- 2 hrs ago Exclusive: This Bengaluru-Based Green Initiative Is Turning Christmas Decorations Into Plants
- 9 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 22 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2023 Auction: Star Sports Panel List For English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada
- Movies Bigg Boss 16 Update: Kamya Punjabi, Rajiv Adatia Back Priyanka Choudhary As She Chooses Ankit Gupta Over Money
- Education NEST Registration 2023: Know New Changes for Merit List Preparation
- Finance SBI- How to Reset SBI Profile Password?
- News US to back Ukraine ‘as long as it takes’
- Automobiles Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Top 5 Things
- Technology Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Could Be Powered By An Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Travel List of Expressways Which Are Proposed To Be Completed In 2023
COVID 19: Omicron Subvariant BF.7 Symptoms, Transmissibility & Precautions
Several cases of Omicron variant BF.7, which has been linked to the rise in Covid-19 cases in China, have been reported in India, the Union Health Ministry highlighted.
One case has been traced to Odisha, while two have been found in Gujarat. In Gujarat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad have been reported to have been infected with BF.7 [1].
Omicron Subvariant BF.7: Everything You Should Know
BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5. According to reports, it has a short incubation period. It can also cause re-infection and can even infect people who have been vaccinated.
A study published in Cell Host and Microbe has found that the BF.7 variant has 4.4-fold higher neutralization resistance than the original Wuhan virus. This indicates that antibodies generated by vaccination are not sufficient to neutralize the virus [2].
As with other omicron variants, symptoms of BF.7 include fever, sore throat, runny nose. The prevalence of pneumonia with the BF.7 variant is definitely lower, especially among elderly individuals or those with underlying conditions. There have been no reports of too many hospitalizations with Omicron, and early data from countries that are experiencing BF.7 also indicate that the mortality rate is very low [3].
Omicron Bf.7 Variant Symptoms
Symptoms of Omicron BF.7 infection include fever, sore throat, runny nose, and cough [4].
Omicron Bf.7 Variant Precautions
With Christmas and New Year celebrations approaching, it is more important than ever to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Wearing a mask, distancing yourself from others, and washing your hands are all steps that can be taken in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
The common cold, cough, and other seasonal illnesses are also common during these months in India. However, you should not ignore these symptoms. Get a COVID test immediately, and practice self-isolation [5].
Is The New Omicron Bf.7 Variant Severe?
There is no doubt that BF.7 is another variant of Omicron that has a very fast transmission rate, just like other variants. A number of studies indicate that this variant does not have a high mortality rate, but it does certainly transmit at a faster rate than its other variants. As a result of a variety of factors, including a person's immunity and pre-existing co-morbidities, mortality and hospitalization rates in India are very low [6].
Should I Take A Fourth Vaccination For The New Omicron BF.7?
There is a suspicion that this Omicron BF.7 outbreak will kill one million people in China alone. The symptoms remain the same as any other upper respiratory infection such as fever, cough, sore throat, and running nose. It is also likely that people will be protected if they receive three to four doses of the vaccine. Therefore, it is very important that everyone be more vigilant and responsive when taking COVID vaccines [7][8].
Experts suggest that a fourth vaccine might be helpful in preventing this serious gruesome scenario. Even if a person infected with this virus is asymptomatic, it can be transmitted to 10-18 individuals by the infected individual.
Experts advise that everyone must remain vigilant, follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, and avoid travelling as much as possible.
- wellnessBats Are Not Immune To The New COVID-19 Strains, Study
- healthWHO Reports 90% Of The World's Population Is Immune To COVID
- healthCOVID-19: China's Daily COVID Tally Surpasses 30,000 For The First Time Since 2019
- disorders cureCOVID Can Trigger Parkinson's Disease: Study
- disorders cureCommon COVID Symptoms In Fully Vaccinated Individuals: What You Should Know
- wellnessMild COVID Linked To Life-Threatening Blood Clots, Increased Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease; Study
- wellnessCOVID-19 Variants In India: New COVID Variant May Pose Threat To Elderly People
- basicsCovid-19 Linked To Early Onset Of Periods: What You Need To Know
- wellnessCOVID XBB Variants Of Omicron In India: What You Should Know
- disorders cureOmicron BF.7 In India, Risk Of Fresh Wave During Diwali: What You Should Know
- disorders cureCOVID-19 And Dengue Symptoms: Similarities And Differences
- wellnessOld Age Is A Risk Factor For Pneumonia Due To The Omicron Variant: Study