COVID-19 Home Test Kit: Who Can Buy It? How To Take The Test At Home? What Is The Price?

India’s First COVID-19 Home Test Kit

India's first self-use test kit is manufactured by Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions. The rapid antigen test kit (RAT), named CoviSelf, has been approved for market availability [1]. The Rapid Antigen Tests are known for fast detection and low cost. There are multiple types of rapid antigen test, but among them, fluorescence immunochromatographic is accurate and simple [2].

The test helps detect the outer protein shell of the virus that contains genetic material in the nasopharyngeal swab and urine sample. However, Rapid antigen tests are generally considered less sensitive than lab-based RT-PCR tests as several reports reported that the RATs were increasingly showing wrong results [3].

When Will The COVID-19 Home Test Kit Be Available?

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the market availability of the home test kit, and it is likely to hit the markets within a week.

Who Can Use The COVID-19 Home Test Kit?

As per the guidelines of the ICMR, the test kit should only be used by those who have COVID-19 symptoms or have come in contact with laboratory-confirmed positive cases [4]. However, if you have symptoms but test negative with the RAT kit, you should get an RT-PCR test from a lab.

Individuals who tested positive through the RAT kit would be considered true positives and would not require another testing. In case of a positive result, the individuals would be treated as suspect COVID-19 cases. They would be advised to follow home isolation protocol.

