COVID-19 Home Test Kit: Who Can Buy It? How To Take The Test At Home? What Is The Price?
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday approved the first test kit for COVID-19. The approved home-based rapid antigen testing (RAT) kit costs ₹250 and gives results within 15 minutes.
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in the country, ICMR has made it clear that only symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of people who tested positive in the laboratory should use the home test and have issued detailed guidelines on who can use it and how.
Read to know more about the COVID-19 home test kit.
India’s First COVID-19 Home Test Kit
India's first self-use test kit is manufactured by Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions. The rapid antigen test kit (RAT), named CoviSelf, has been approved for market availability [1]. The Rapid Antigen Tests are known for fast detection and low cost. There are multiple types of rapid antigen test, but among them, fluorescence immunochromatographic is accurate and simple [2].
The test helps detect the outer protein shell of the virus that contains genetic material in the nasopharyngeal swab and urine sample. However, Rapid antigen tests are generally considered less sensitive than lab-based RT-PCR tests as several reports reported that the RATs were increasingly showing wrong results [3].
When Will The COVID-19 Home Test Kit Be Available?
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the market availability of the home test kit, and it is likely to hit the markets within a week.
Who Can Use The COVID-19 Home Test Kit?
As per the guidelines of the ICMR, the test kit should only be used by those who have COVID-19 symptoms or have come in contact with laboratory-confirmed positive cases [4]. However, if you have symptoms but test negative with the RAT kit, you should get an RT-PCR test from a lab.
Individuals who tested positive through the RAT kit would be considered true positives and would not require another testing. In case of a positive result, the individuals would be treated as suspect COVID-19 cases. They would be advised to follow home isolation protocol.
How To Use COVID-19 Home Test Kit?
Individuals aged 18 years and older can take the test. For kids between the ages of 2 and 17, an adult member should collect the sample. To use the test kit, the individual will first have to download a home-testing mobile app called Mylab Coviself from Google Play Store and Apple Store. The test kit comes with a pre-filled extraction tube, a sterile nasal swab, one test card, and a biohazard bag.
This app will provide guidelines on how to use the testing kit and how to read the test result.
- Firstly, find a clean place to do the test.
- Use a table and sanitise the surface thoroughly.
- Please wash your hands with soap and dry them before you do the test.
- Tear the pouch and place the contents of the kit on the table.
- Now, you have to insert the nasal swab in both the nostrils up to 2 to 4 cm or until you feel the resistance.
- Roll the swab 4-5 times in both the nostril.
- Immerse the swab in the pre-filled extraction tube and close the cap of the tube.
- Add two drops of liquid from the tube on the testing card and wait for 15 minutes.
- Usually, it will take 5-7 minutes to detect a positive case, but ICMR advises waiting for 15 minutes.
- In the test card, there will be two sections - the control and the test section.
- After putting the liquid in it, if the bar shows up only at the control section (C), the result is negative.
- If the bar appears on both the control section and test (T) section, that means the virus has been detected, and you have been tested positive.
- After the test, all users are required to click a picture of the test strip with the same mobile phone which has been used for downloading the mobile app and user registration.
- The app will capture the test result, which is connected with the ICMR COVID-19 testing portal, where all data will be eventually stored.
- After 15 minutes is completed, the app will ring, and the result will be available on the app.
Note: Any result taking more than 20 minutes to appear will be considered invalid.
How To Read The Result?
Will The COVID-19 Home Test Hurt?
According to Mylab, this test should not hurt. The swab may feel uncomfortable or ticklish, but if you experience pain, stop and consult a healthcare professional.
What To Do If The Test Results Is Positive/Negative?
- All individuals who test positive are advised to follow home isolation and care as per the ICMR & Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) protocols.
- All symptomatic individuals who test negative by RAT should get themselves immediately tested by RT-PCR.
- All RAT negative symptomatic individuals may be treated as suspect COVID-19 cases and are advised to follow the ICMR/MoHFW home isolation protocol while awaiting the RT-PCR test result.
- Store the test at room temperature and out of direct sunlight.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- All contents of the kit must be disposed of in the biohazard bag as biohazard waste.
- A test card that has been outside the sealed kit for more than ten minutes should be discarded.
- The manufacturer's instructions must be strictly followed for disposal of the test kit, swab, and other materials.
How To Store The Test? How To Dispose Of The Test Safely?
On A Final Note…
The ICMR stressed that the home testing kits should not be used randomly by anyone and everyone. The medical body also assured that patient confidentiality would be fully maintained.