What Is Cibophobia Or Fear Of Food? Types, Causes, Symptoms, Complications And Treatments

What Causes Cibophobia?

The exact cause of cibophobia, like other phobia types, is still unknown. However, certain theories and anecdotal studies say that phobias usually develop when certain objects or situations are combined with an episode of emotional experience or emotional trauma.

For example, when a person is forced to eat certain foods which they dislike, it may trigger a fear of food in them. As aforementioned, such fear is also developed when a person experiences painful muscle spasms after eating or swallowing.

Phobias are also the result of certain genetic conditions or malfunction in the brain neurotransmitters. When this is the case, the triggering of this food phobia is not related to any emotional episodes. [2]

What is Food Intolerance, Allergy And Sensitivity?

Certain food allergies, fear of hidden allergens in foods or a traumatic event related to allergic reactions of foods could also be the cause

Pre-existing anxiety disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) are also considered the main cause of triggering phobias like cibophobia. It could also be due to other eating disorders like anorexia or bulimia. [3].

The fear of food is likely to develop when a mild dislike for food, maybe due to its texture, expiry or colour, is accompanied by a traumatic event or untreated mental health condition, causing the fear to expand over with time and affect the quality of life.

Types Of Cibophobia

Some of the ways to know you have cibophobia include the arrival of these symptoms: