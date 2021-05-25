Black And White Fungus Infection: Diabetics At Risk; Sugar Control Is Important After COVID-19 Recovery

Black Fungus And White Fungus: What Do We Know So Far?

As reports had previously suggested, the black fungus infection is rare but not a new one. Mucormycosis, previously called zygomycosis, is a severe but rare fungal infection caused by a group of moulds called mucormycetes.

Scientifically termed as Mucormycosis, the black fungus infection symptoms are face numbness, one-side nose obstructions or swelling of eyes, or pain. Mortality has been reported in the range of 50 per cent (five patients), and 50 per cent of the patients have lost their eyesight permanently and required critical care support due to associated complications [1][2].

Like the black fungus, the white fungus is also more likely to affect people with compromised immune systems, pre-existing medical conditions, AIDS, a recent kidney transplant or diabetes [3].

It was observed that all four patients who had white fungus infection showed COVID-like symptoms but were found to be negative. The white fungus can affect the lungs and other parts of the body, including nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts, and mouth [4].

COVID-19 patients are more prone to black and white fungus infection as it affects the lungs, and therefore similar symptoms develop [5]. Moreover, the white fungus infection could affect the vital functioning of the body in comparison to the black fungus, which affects only the sinus and lungs.

Several health experts and doctors have stated that, unlike the black fungus, the white fungus infection spreads more rapidly to the vital organs, including the lungs, kidneys, intestines, stomach, genitals, and other body parts as the nails, and causes widespread infection [6].

Other reports also showed that the CT scans showed severe lung damage, which is not due to COVID but due to the white fungus.