Do You Have A Birthmark? It May Be An Indication Of Underlying Medical Problem

You may be common to the sayings such as if you have a birthmark on the jaw, it shows that one will have poor health and a bad lifestyle or a birthmark on the back mean that you are truthful and open-minded.

With superstitions and myths surrounding the cause or placement of birthmarks on your body, there are actual scientific explanations behind these. Birthmarks are a common type of blemishes found on the surface of the skin [1]. These are usually noticeable at birth or shortly afterwards.

Birthmarks are usually not a risk to your health and are noncancerous. You can develop a birthmark anywhere on the body or face [2]. They vary in colour, appearance, size and shape, and some are permanent and may get larger over time, while others fade away completely.

Very few birthmarks cause significant medical problems. This article will help you understand the different types of birthmarks and help you recognize your birthmark(s).