Autoimmune Hepatitis: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

Autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) occurs when the body's immune system starts to attack the liver cells, causing liver inflammation. Early diagnosis and treatment of autoimmune hepatitis can aid in managing the symptoms and prevent liver cirrhosis (scarring).

What Causes Autoimmune Hepatitis?

Autoimmune hepatitis cause is unknown, however, other possible triggers are:

Genes

History of bacterial or viral infections

The use of certain medications like hydralazine, minocycline, statins, and nitrofurantoin

Other autoimmune conditions are also linked with the development of autoimmune hepatitis. These include the following:

Grave's disease

Type 1 diabetes

Rheumatoid arthritis

Thyroiditis

Ulcerative colitis

Inflammatory bowel disease

Scleroderma

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Sjögren's syndrome

Types Of Autoimmune Hepatitis

Type 1 autoimmune hepatitis - It is the most common type of hepatitis and can occur at any age [1] .

- It is the most common type of hepatitis and can occur at any age . Type 2 autoimmune hepatitis - It is most common in children and young people. Adults also can develop this type of hepatitis [2] .

Symptoms Of Autoimmune Hepatitis

Joint pain

Skin rashes

Fatigue

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhoea

An enlarged liver

Jaundice

Loss of menstrual periods

Stomach pain

Abnormal blood vessels on the skin

Weight loss

Risk Factors Of Autoimmune Hepatitis

The disease is common in females

A history of having certain infections like measles, herpes simplex or Epstein-Barr virus.

Heredity

People who already have an autoimmune disease like celiac disease, hyperthyroidism, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Complications Of Autoimmune Hepatitis

Enlarged veins in your oesophagus

Liver failure

Liver cancer

Fluid in the abdomen

Diagnosis Of Autoimmune Hepatitis

Blood tests - Blood tests are done to rule out viral hepatitis, determine the type of AIH you have, and check the functioning of the liver.

- Blood tests are done to rule out viral hepatitis, determine the type of AIH you have, and check the functioning of the liver. Liver biopsy - A doctor will perform a liver biopsy to determine the extent and the type of liver damage.

Treatment For Autoimmune Hepatitis

The treatment will help to slow down, stop and reverse liver damage. The treatment options are:

Liver transplant

A liver transplant can aid in the treatment of AIH, however, the disease can sometimes recur after a liver transplant as well. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, there is an 86% survival rate for people with a liver transplant.

Immunosuppressant drugs

Immunosuppressant drugs such as azathioprine and 6-mercaptopurine can be used to inhibit the immune system's attack and help in fighting other infections.

Corticosteroids

Corticosteroids in the form of prednisone can treat liver inflammation as well. Prednisone is likely to be taken for a minimum of 18-24 months. To prevent autoimmune hepatitis from recurring, some people should continue taking the drug throughout their life. However, it has its side effects too such as diabetes, weight gain, blood pressure, and osteoporosis.

