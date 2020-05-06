Athlete's Foot: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment And Prevention

Causes Of Athlete’s Foot The AF is caused by foot fungi named Trichophyton. They are dermatophytes that grow mainly on hair, nails and skin and responsible for similar infection types such as ringworm and jock itch. The fungi usually remain on the skin harmlessly and infect only under certain conditions. When the skin of the foot is clean and dry, their growth is limited but as soon as they find moist and warm conditions (tight shoes, damp socks), they start multiplying and cause AF. [2] As the area between the toes is moist for most of the times, they find it a better place to multiply. The fungi are mainly found in showers, locker rooms and areas around the swimming pool. A person infected with AF is likely to spread the infection by walking barefooted.

Symptoms Of Athlete’s Foot AF starts with mild symptoms and gets severe as the infection progresses. The mild symptoms include: [2] Patches or deep breaks between the toes.

Redness of the skin of the foot

Itchy skin

Burning sensation between toes

Peeling of the skin of the feet

Dry skin on the sides or soles Severe symptoms include: Itchy blisters on the feet

Pain and swelling due to breaks

Spread of the infection to soles or toenails

Thick white or yellow toenails

Foul smell

Pus on the infected areas.

Risk Factors Of Athlete’s Foot Wearing tight-fitting, closed-toe shoes or non-breathing footwears. Wearing wet socks for a long time

Wearing plastic shoes with no proper air supply

Being men [2]

Having a weak immune system or diseases such as diabetes. [3]

Sharing clothes, shoes, socks or bed with people who may have AF

Walking barefooted in moist public places (locker room, showers, swimming pool)

Having sweaty feet

Keeping feet wet for a longer period

Complications Of Athlete’s Foot If remain untreated, the AF can spread to the following areas: [4] Hands: When a person scratches the infected area of the feet and don't wash hands later.

When a person scratches the infected area of the feet and don't wash hands later. Toenails: This can cause severe pain.

This can cause severe pain. Groin areas: After sharing infected towels or clothes.

Diagnosis Of Athlete’s Foot Diagnosis of AF is usually carried out by physical examination of the infected area. A skin test is instructed by the medical expert to rule out other similar conditions such as psoriasis or dermatitis. Another method is potassium hydroxide (KOH) test in which a part of the infected skin is taken and placed into a KOH solution. The solution destroys human cells and leaves the fungi cells which are then confirmed by viewing under a microscope. [5]

Treatment Of Athlete’s Foot The AF can be treated with the following methods: [6] Over-the-counter (OTC) topical antifungal medications containing antifungal agents such as clotrimazole, ketoconazole, econazole and miconazole.

Oral antifungal drugs like itraconazole

Oral antibiotics for blisters.

Steroid medicines to reduce inflammation

Antifungal medications in the form of powders, sprays, gels or creams. Note: Consult a medical expert or pharmacist before giving medications to elders, young children or pregnant women.

How To Prevent Athlete’s Foot? Maintain proper feet hygiene. Don't forget to wash between the toes.

If your feet are too sweaty, apply antifungal powders to keep them dry. [5]

Don't wear tightfitting shoes for too long.

Prefer wearing shoes made of leather or canvas or shoes with good ventilation.

Keep at least two pair of shoes and wear them on alternate days. This will give shoes enough time to dry out.

Wear socks made of cotton or silk.

Avoid wearing socks on wet feet.

Wear pool slippers while visiting public swimming pools or shower areas.

Avoid sharing footwear with others.

Keep towel and bedsheets clean and avoid sharing them.

If you notice redness or itchiness in the feet, avoid scratching it. Instead, soak them in cold water.