Spongiotic Dermatitis: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment & Prevention

Spongiotic dermatitis can be termed as a type of dermatitis which is inflammation of the skin. In more clarity, spongiotic dermatitis is the way through which dermatitis develops. The condition makes the skin dry, itchy, red and cracked [1] . Spongiotic dermatitis is the type of dermatitis when fluid build-ups develop in your skin, causing swelling between the cells in your skin. The condition can develop in any part of your body, often in one single spot or widespread. And is associated with atopic dermatitis or eczema as well [2] .

Symptoms Of Spongiotic Dermatitis

The signs of the allergic condition are as follows [3] , [4] :

Skin lesions

Scaly patches of irritated skin

Rashes, especially on the hands, inner elbows, and behind the knees

Dandruff that is difficult to get rid of

Reddened and inflamed skin from constant scratching

Severe itching

Blisters resulting from rashes

Oozing and infection, after scratching an affected area

In extremely rare cases, spongiotic dermatitis can indicate a type of skin cancer known as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Causes Of Spongiotic Dermatitis

The allergic condition can be a sign of seborrheic dermatitis, eczema, atopic dermatitis and other types of skin allergies and reactions [5] .

The most common causes of spongiotic dermatitis are as follows [6] , [7] :

Fungal infection

Changes in hormone levels

Increased stress levels, which can weaken your immune system and cause skin breakouts

Contact with chemicals, certain ingredients in cosmetics, or certain metals in jewellery that can cause severe irritation

Allergic reactions, such as to medications or food

Changes in temperature or weather conditions

Excessive sweating, which can worsen itching

Risk Factors Of Spongiotic Dermatitis

The following aspects are identified as the risk factors pertaining to the condition [8] , [9] .

Younger age because spongiotic dermatitis is more common in children than adults (with 10 to 20 per cent of children and 1 to 3 per cent of adults experiencing the condition).

Frequent contact with certain metals or chemicals (irritants) such as detergents, chemicals, or metals can trigger the condition.

Allergies like hay fever (that is, allergic conditions that run in the family).

Pre-existing conditions, like Parkinson's disease, HIV, and heart conditions.

Asthma.

Insect bites.

Family history of atopic dermatitis.

Diagnosis Of Spongiotic Dermatitis

Considering the condition is a way through which dermatitis develops, the doctor will be required to take certain steps to understand the difference between spongiotic dermatitis and other types of dermatitis [10] .

In some cases, the doctor will be able to diagnose the condition by examining the appearance of your skin. But in case of accurate and more precise diagnosis, a skin biopsy will be conducted so as to diagnose the spongiotic tissue in your dermatitis [11] .

Biopsy: Under this diagnosis method, the doctor will remove a small sample of skin, which will be sent to a lab. Skin biopsy can be conducted in three different ways, such as, a excisional biopsy (the doctor will remove a sample of your skin with a scalpel to sample the tissue underneath your skin), shave biopsy (the doctor will remove samples of the top layer of your skin with a razor or similar tool) and punch biopsy (the doctor will remove a sample of the top layer of your skin and the fat just underneath using a tool called a skin punch) [10] , [12] .

The results will take a few days to a few weeks to return. The results may take even longer if more elaborative tests are to be done on the extracted samples.

Biopsy results: Apart from conducting a biopsy, the doctor will use your biopsy tests as a diagnosis method. The biopsy results will help the doctor understand whether the dermatitis tissue is spongiotic. The tissue will is examined for oedema (fluid build-up) and the severity of spongiosis [13] .

Patch test: Under this test, the doctor will apply a small amount of irritant, so as to understand the type of infection. During a follow-up, the doctor will check the skin under the patch to see if you've had an allergic reaction to the irritant. A patch test help determines dermatitis causing substance [14] .

Treatments And Medication For Spongiotic Dermatitis

Analysis and medication for the condition depend on the cause and symptoms. As there is no specific treatment for the condition, the treatment method aims at managing the symptoms [15] , [16] , [17] .

Applying topical calcineurin inhibitors will help control the inflammation during flare-ups. These medicines help block the chemical causing the inflammation and reduce redness and itching.

Consuming non-drowsy antihistamines help relieve the symptoms of allergies, without causing any drowsiness.

Topical steroid creams to ease redness and itching (use the prescribed medication because some topical creams are too strong and can cause thinning of the skin).

Taking prescribed oral steroids can help relieve symptoms during severe or widespread flare-ups.

Undergoing ultraviolet light treatment or phototherapy will help ease some skin disorders by reducing inflammation. It is not recommended for children.

Lifestyle Changes For Spongiotic Dermatitis

Moisturise daily and use soaps with good moisturising contents [18] .

. Add probiotics to your diet.

Take bleach baths.

Avoid using shower gel detergents.

Try relaxation techniques if stress is making the condition worse.

Wash your hair as frequently as possible.

Use shampoos containing ketoconazole, selenium, or zinc pyrithione.

Prevention Of Spongiotic Dermatitis

Follow a daily skincare routine which includes regular moisturising and using prescribed medications or treatments [18] .

Wear non-rubber gloves when doing manual tasks such as housework, to protect the hands.

Avoid potential triggers which can include certain types of food, cosmetics or certain animals.

Avoid scratching the affected skin as it can lead to further damage or infection.

Wear soft and breathable materials, such as cotton; and avoid using itchy fabrics, including wool.

Wash clothes with non-biological laundry powder and use double rinse cycle to get rid of the detergent residues.

Avoid sweating and getting your skin overheated as it can make itchiness worse.

Treat the symptoms as soon as they appear.

