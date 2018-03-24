World Tuberculosis Day: Famous Celebrities Who Suffered From TB

Today is World Tuberculosis Day, and each year this day is commemorated to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis.

Despite significant progress, tuberculosis is the top most infectious killer disease worldwide, claiming over 4500 lives a day. This year, the theme of the World TB day 2018 is 'Wanted: Leaders for a TB-free world'.

This theme mainly focuses on building commitment to end tuberculosis at all levels from health workers, doctors or nurses, NGO's and advocates.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), last year 10.4 million people fell ill with TB. In 2016, there were 1.8 million TB-related deaths noted.

The factors that cause tuberculosis are malnutrition, tobacco, alcohol, diabetes, poor housing and sanitation.

It's not only that common people suffer with TB. Even famous celebrities who have made a mark in their respective fields have also suffered with TB.

Here, in this article, we will be discussing about the important facts on tuberculosis and the famous celebrities who've suffered from TB.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

The Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with tuberculosis in the year 2000. He revealed it was a TB of the spine. But after undergoing a successful treatment, he was free of the deadly disease. The superstar is now the centre's brand ambassador for 'Call to Action for a TB-free India'.

2. Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Muhammad Ali Jinnah is the founder of Pakistan, who suffered from tuberculosis. He did not undergo any kind of treatment because he thought it would affect his political career. He eventually succumbed to this disease.

Image Source : Wikimedia Commons

3. Kamala Nehru

Kamala Nehru was an Indian freedom fighter. She was the mother of Indira Gandhi and the wife of Jawaharlal Nehru. She started suffering from tuberculosis at a young age and eventually died at the age of 37.

4. Kahlil Gibran

Kahlil Gibran is the world's famous Lebanese-American artist and poet. His early struggles with tuberculosis took away his life at the age of 48.

Image Source : Wikimedia Commons

5. Desmond Tutu

Desmond Tutu is a renowned human and social rights activist. He suffered with TB but survived later on. He campaigns for controlling tuberculosis and HIV infection serve as a patron to many international NGOs related to this illness.

In commemoration of the World Tuberculosis Day, here are some important facts about tuberculosis.

1. You don't have to be sick to have TB. Tuberculosis is spread through the air and if a person suffers with it already and coughs and sneezes, the surrounding person nearby may get infected easily.

2. Tuberculosis does not affect people who only live in poor countries. The World Health Organisation estimates that 9 million people get TB every year in developing countries. Around 95 percent of TB deaths occur in developing countries.

3. Symptoms like prolonged fever, coughs, chills, fatigue, chest pain and weight loss are the signs of tuberculosis. You should immediately visit your doctor for a check-up.

4. Tuberculosis can be treated and it is curable. Standard tuberculosis is treated with four antimicrobial medicines over a six-month-long period. But, if the patient doesn't take proper care, the disease might spread.

