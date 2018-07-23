What Is Dyslexia? Boman Irani Suffered From This Condition

Did you know the popular actor who rose to fame with Munnabhai M.B.B.S. had dyslexia when he was a child? We are talking about Boman Irani. He was a shy dyslexic kid till the 7th grade and had a speech defect and lisp till the 10th grade. In this article, we will be discussing what dyslexia is and its symptoms.

What Is Dyslexia?

Dyslexia is a learning disability which is language-based and is a neurological and often genetic condition. It refers to a cluster of symptoms that make it hard to recognize, spell and decode words.

Usually, people with dyslexia have problems in understanding what they read which is not a result of poor teaching, instruction or upbringing.

Kids with dyslexia often experience difficulties with both oral and written language skills such as pronouncing words and writing. Dyslexia can either affect individuals throughout their lives or its impact can change at different stages in a person's life.

What Are The Causes Of Dyslexia?

According to the International Dyslexia Association, the exact causes of dyslexia aren't clear. But, brain imagery studies show the differences in the way the brain of a person with dyslexia develops and functions.

Also, often dyslexic people have difficulty in identifying separate speech sounds within a word which is a key factor in their reading difficulties.

What Are The Symptoms Of Dyslexia?

Dyslexia symptoms can be displayed at any age, but they occur normally in childhood.

The common symptoms that occur in childhood are the following:

Difficulty in learning to read - Many children with dyslexia have intelligence at normal levels and receive proper teaching. But, they have difficulty in learning to read.

- Many children with dyslexia have intelligence at normal levels and receive proper teaching. But, they have difficulty in learning to read. Delayed speech development - A dyslexic child may take a longer time to speak, they may mispronounce words, will not be able to distinguish between different word sounds, and find rhyming challenging.

- A dyslexic child may take a longer time to speak, they may mispronounce words, will not be able to distinguish between different word sounds, and find rhyming challenging. Other activities are delayed - Compared to other children, dyslexic children may learn to crawl, talk, walk or ride a bicycle later.

- Compared to other children, dyslexic children may learn to crawl, talk, walk or ride a bicycle later. Slow at learning sets of data - At school, children suffering from dyslexia may take a longer time to learn the letters of the alphabet as well as may take time in pronouncing them. There also might be problems in remembering the days of the week, arithmetic tables, months of the year and colours.

- At school, children suffering from dyslexia may take a longer time to learn the letters of the alphabet as well as may take time in pronouncing them. There also might be problems in remembering the days of the week, arithmetic tables, months of the year and colours. Coordination goes wrong - A dyslexic child may seem clumsier than other children. Poor eye-hand coordination or catching a ball is among them.

- A dyslexic child may seem clumsier than other children. Poor eye-hand coordination or catching a ball is among them. Spelling - Children with dyslexia may learn how to spell a word and completely forget the next day. He or she may also confuse between 'left' and 'right' and may also reverse letters and numbers without realizing.

- Children with dyslexia may learn how to spell a word and completely forget the next day. He or she may also confuse between 'left' and 'right' and may also reverse letters and numbers without realizing. Speech problems - If a word has more than two syllables, the phonological processing becomes much more challenging for a dyslexic child.

What Are The Effects Of Dyslexia?

The impact that dyslexia has on children depends on the severity of the condition and the effectiveness of instruction. Some kids with dyslexia manage to learn early, reading and spelling tasks, especially when they are instructed properly.

But, later on, their most challenging problems arise when more complex language skills are required. For example, understanding grammar, writing essays and understanding textbook material.

Dyslexic kids can also have problems with speaking in their language, even after they have been instructed properly. This may make it difficult to express themselves or to fully comprehend what others mean while speaking. This may lead to major problems in school, and in speaking to other people.

A student with dyslexia can also have issues with their self-image to an extent where they often end up feeling less intelligent and less capable than they actually are. Dealing with stress at school may have a larger impact on them as well.

Diagnosis Of Dyslexia

The following areas are covered for diagnosing dyslexia like background information, oral language skills, intelligence, word recognition, decoding, reading comprehension, phonological processing, vocabulary knowledge, family history and early development.

Treatment Of Dyslexia

Early diagnosis and proper supportive care may lead to long-term improvements which include psychological testing, guidance and support, on-going evaluation, etc.

