Here Are Some Home Remedies For Pulmonary Fibrosis

Difficulties in breathing along with a dry cough could indicate pulmonary fibrosis. Read on to know more about pulmonary fibrosis, its causes and symptoms along with certain home remedies that can effectively treat and cure this ailment.

What Is Pulmonary Fibrosis?

This is also referred to as the 'scarring of the lungs and is known as a respiratory disease. In this ailment, the fibrotic tissue turns thick. This tissue loses its normalcy and elasticity. This happens when the lung tissue is damaged and scarred. The thickened tissue makes the normal functioning of the lungs quite difficult.

The white fibrous tissues contain collagen fibres. Most of the time, the creation of fibrous tissues are a result of fibrotic diseases that develop in response to wounds and inflammation. The scar tissue expands into the body's organs. This can cause serious complications.

The fibrotic tissue that is created by pulmonary fibrosis can replace the air sacs in the lungs. The scar tissue turns thick and there is a loss to the tissue's oxygen transferring capability. This loss is irreversible.

Usually, doctors are able to determine the cause of pulmonary fibrosis. However, if the cause continues to remain uncertain, then the condition is called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Although the lung damage that happens as a result of pulmonary fibrosis cannot be reversed, medications and therapies can be put into effect to ease the symptoms. In some cases, a lung transplant might also be suggested.

Symptoms Of Pulmonary Fibrosis

The following are some of the signs and symptoms of this ailment:

• Fatigue

• Dry cough

• Shortness of breath

• Aching joints and muscles

• Roundness and widening of the tips of the toes or fingers

• Extreme weight loss

The intensity of the symptoms varies from person to person and also depends on the severity of the illness. Few develop quick symptoms and fall ill drastically, while some just show mild symptoms that keep getting worse over time.

People who show signs of acute exacerbations (symptoms getting worse rapidly - for instance, extreme shortness of breath, etc.) might be placed on a mechanical ventilator. Acute exacerbation might require a course of antibiotics, corticosteroid medicines or other forms of strong medications.

Causes Of Pulmonary Fibrosis

Pulmonary fibrosis makes the passage of oxygen into your bloodstream difficult. Following are some of the causes of this ailment:

• Environmental factors:

Extreme exposure to pollutants and toxins can damage your lungs. Exposure to toxins such as hard metal dust, grain dust, bird/animal droppings, asbestos fibres, silica dust and coal dust can be quite harmful to your lungs.

• Radiation treatments:

People who receive radiation therapy for the treatment of certain ailments such as cancer could face lung damage months after the initial radiation treatment. However, the severity of the damage is determined by the total amount of radiation received, the presence of any underlying lung disorder, how much of the lung was exposed to radiation and if chemotherapy was also used on the patient.

• Medication:

Certain medicines can cause lung damage. Chemotherapy drugs that kill cancer cells can damage the lung tissues. Other drugs that can cause possible damage to the lungs are drugs prescribed for irregular heartbeats, antibiotics such as ethambutol or nitrofurantoin and anti-inflammatory drugs such as sulfasalazine or rituximab.

• Health conditions:

Lung damage can occur due to certain medical conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Pneumonia, sarcoidosis, dermatomyositis, scleroderma, systemic lupus erythematosus, etc.

Home Remedies For Treating Pulmonary Fibrosis

This is an autoimmune disorder which responds well to certain home remedies. When you begin to show signs of this ailment, you can consider applying the following home remedies into use before seeking complete medical treatment from a doctor. However, keep a check that your condition does not worsen.

• Immunocomplex:

This is live cell nutritional yeast. It works by re-establishing cellular respiration. It allows the detoxification of the liver and cells. It improves tissue oxygenation. It promotes the improvement of metabolic energy. The T-cell of the immune system is also improved by this.

• Colloidal silver:

This helps in healing the lungs. This works primarily by removing viruses or fungus and eliminating bugs, which can make the condition of fibrosis worse. It helps in maintaining the good condition of the lungs. However, unlike conventional antibiotics, this will not affect anaerobic bacteria that exist in the gut.

• Serrapeptase:

This is an enzyme supplement. It helps in expelling the excess amount of mucus from the lungs and the lymphatic system. It also reduces the fibrosis and the associated inflammation.

• Hemp oil:

This has essential fatty acids. This works in the form of restoration that helps in reducing the inflammation making it an effective remedy to treat fibrosis. Cod liver oil can also be used for the same effect instead of hemp oil. One teaspoon of any of these two oils can help you recover from pulmonary fibrosis.

• Seaweed:

This contains several nutrients that are important for the human body. Seaweed capsules can be easily bought from the pharmacy, that offers the benefits of seaweed extract. Detoxification of the body is promoted with its usage. Intercellular communication is also enhanced.

• Liquorice capsules:

These inhibit overactive B cells for the immune system so that its attack on the lungs can be stopped. It also promotes the adrenal glands to produce more of the naturally occurring steroids. These natural steroids are more effective than the steroids available in the form of drugs. It restores the adrenal functionality and reduces inflammation. It also re-balances the immune system. This also works as a great expectorant and clears the lungs.

• Organic silicon:

This is easily absorbed by the body. Silica is known to work towards repairing collagen. It also helps in replenishing the silica reserves in the body. Silica repairs the collagen lining of the lungs and also expels toxins and restores the collagen's suppleness.

• Organic germanium:

These are available in the form of capsules. It promotes tissue oxygenation. Cells are detoxified. Obstinate afflictions are also treated with the intake of these capsules.

Researchers have put across several theories as to why idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis could be possible. The list includes exposure to tobacco smoke and certain viruses. It could also be hereditary.